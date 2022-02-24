winthrop-hot-air-balloons-1-2.jpg

The Winthrop Balloon Roundup runs March 4-6.

 Provided photo

WINTHROP — The Winthrop Balloon Roundup hot air balloon festival will head to the skies over the Methow Valley next Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 4-6.

It is free to view the balloons, which will launch over the three days of the festival, depending on the weather.

On March 4 and 5, the hot air balloons will inflate and launch at 7 a.m. The balloons generally stay up until around 9 a.m. Park at Methow Valley Thriftway. Do not park on the highway or Ace Hardware. Spectators are welcome to take photos.

Saturday night, from 5 to 6 p.m., check out the Balloon Glow. Fire from the balloons brightens up not only the balloons but also the street and the faces of the spectators, young and old alike, according to an event news release said. This portion of the festivities is also subject to weather conditions.

March 6 is the final day of the festival. Balloons inflate and launch at Winthrop Inn starting at 7:30 a.m.

To RSVP or get more information, visit https://bit.ly/3h6rhP8.

Ian Dunn: (509) 664-7157

dunn@wenatcheeworld.com

