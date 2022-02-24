WINTHROP — The Winthrop Balloon Roundup hot air balloon festival will head to the skies over the Methow Valley next Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 4-6.
It is free to view the balloons, which will launch over the three days of the festival, depending on the weather.
On March 4 and 5, the hot air balloons will inflate and launch at 7 a.m. The balloons generally stay up until around 9 a.m. Park at Methow Valley Thriftway. Do not park on the highway or Ace Hardware. Spectators are welcome to take photos.
Saturday night, from 5 to 6 p.m., check out the Balloon Glow. Fire from the balloons brightens up not only the balloons but also the street and the faces of the spectators, young and old alike, according to an event news release said. This portion of the festivities is also subject to weather conditions.
March 6 is the final day of the festival. Balloons inflate and launch at Winthrop Inn starting at 7:30 a.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.