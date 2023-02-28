EHS Footloose
Buy Now

Eastmont High School musical-theatre actors perform a scene from "Footloose: The Musical." The students (front left to right) are Juliette Schmauder, Lexine Forsyth, Haley Taylor and Clara Lebow.

 World photo/Jessica Drake

EAST WENATCHEE – In a theater production, even the final bows must be rehearsed. Eastmont High School (EHS) students worked for 45 minutes Feb. 23 to stage the final poses and bows for their upcoming production of “Footloose: The Musical.”

A group of 25 student performers plus a technical team have rehearsed during the hours of 3-5 p.m. every Monday-Friday since Jan. 3 to put the musical theater pieces together.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?