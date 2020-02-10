WENATCHEE — The Literacy Council of Chelan and Douglas Counties will host a Team Trivia and Auction Fundraiser 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 6 at Pybus Public Market.
The event will include team trivia, a dinner catered by Ravenous Catering with a glass of wine or beer for those over 21 and silent, live and dessert auctions.
Teams are tables of eight. Smaller groups are welcome and will be teamed with others.
Test your word knowledge with trivia themed around words in the Literacy Council’s first trivia fundraiser.
Registration is $50. Register by Feb. 28 at literacycouncilcd.org or call 682-6966.
— Cala Flamond, World staff