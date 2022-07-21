Editor's note: A version of this story with incorrect tour details published on Page A8 last Thursday. This version contains updated tour information.
Early registration is encouraged for Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center bus tours this fall for visitors to learn about local history, native heritage and geology. Wear good walking shoes and pack a box lunch for these guided excursions of the region.
Bus tours depart Saturdays at 9 a.m. from the museum, 127 S. Mission St. in Wenatchee, and return by 3 p.m. for a cost of $55-$65 per tour for members and $75-$100 for non-members. For more information, visit wenatcheevalleymuseum.org or call (509) 888-6240.
Sept. 3, Wellington Railroad History Tour: Randy Dasho will lead a tour of sites on Highway 2 between Leavenworth and Stevens Pass that played important roles in the history of the Great Northern Railway Co., including the site of the deadliest avalanche in North American history.
Sept. 10, Native Heritage Tour: The Plateau Through Native American Eyes: Randy Lewis will lead a tour of Dry Falls to discuss the cultural significance of the area with a strong understanding of history and ancestral stories with respect for indigenous society.
Sept. 17, Geology Bus Tour: Lake Wenatchee: Ken Lacy will lead a tour of the Lake Wenatchee area to see glacial features, the Leavenworth fault, Chumstick sandstone and igneous and even older metamorphic rocks.
Sept. 24, Native Heritage Tour: The Plateau Through Native American Eyes: Randy Lewis will lead a tour of Frenchman’s Coulee and Vantage areas with an enthusiasm for the history of his people with roots that trace back to the Wenatchi band.
Oct. 8, Moses Coulee Tour: Brent Cunderla will lead a tour of the Moses Coulee and Waterville Plateau to discuss the rock formations of the Ice Age Floods.
Oct. 15, Native Heritage Tour: The Plateau Through Native American Eyes: Randy Lewis will lead a tour of the Peshastin Pinnacles and up the Icicle Valley.
