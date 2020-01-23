WENATCHEE — Learn more about the human genome over a beer with help from University of Washington Professor Sean Mooney as part of the Wenatchee River Institute’s Science on Tap! series.
Every human on earth has a unique genetic code that helps determine who we are, what we look like, and our overall health and well-being. Mooney, the chief research information officer for the UW’s biomedical informatics and medical education department, will explain, from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee.
The event, part of WRI’s Science on Tap! Series, is free, but donations are appreciated and a raffle is planned to benefit WRI youth and adult educational programs. For more information, call Rachel Bishop at 548-0181.