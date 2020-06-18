WENATCHEE — Local artist Martha Flores has been painting signs in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and freely giving them away. Her recent expressionist work includes portraits of African Americans such as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
In one painting, Flores covered Floyd’s face in cursive words, repeating “Justice for George Floyd” over again. Similar chants could be heard as protesters at the May 30 Black Lives Matter gathering in Wenatchee.
Flores said she enjoyed giving the signs away and see other people using them, she said. People participating in the Wenatchee vigils and marches held the signs.
As an artist, Flores is a painter, sculptor and poet. She is a teacher and a retired mental health counselor with a master’s degree in fine arts and psychology.
Flores said she uses her knowledge as “a tool for helping people.”
Some of her past work includes a project named “Be Strong My Little One: Families torn apart by new immigration laws” and “Looking for Shelter,” a piece created during the 2017 refugee crisis.
Flores said her work is always created with a cause or theme in mind.
“All of my art has a reason,” she said. It is about something that is “going on in the world that affects me.”
So far, Flores has attended three local Black Lives Matter protests, including the first one in Wenatchee. She also recited a poem on the steps of the Chelan County courthouse for protesters to hear.
When reciting poems, “I actually cry sometimes … because I really feel the pain,” she said.