Kinky Boots
The cast members of "Kinky Boots," a Hot August Nights musical at Numerica Performing Arts Center, rehearse their choreography, music and acting for the song, "Sex is in the Heel," on July 25.

WENATCHEE — At the top of a 7 p.m. rehearsal for “Kinky Boots,” the Hot August Nights musical at Numerica Performing Arts Center, choreographer Bethany Christine Elkin called for more flair from the performers: an ensemble of shoe factory workers and a posse of men in heels known as angels (Zach Savage, Lucas Moody, Mattson Williams, Manny Mendoza).

The angels appear repeatedly on stage to support the lead actor in his red platform heels with a sparkling, fringed, red trench coat at center stage. Lead actor Elijah Caldwell, as Lola, is originally from North Carolina, but now based in Manhattan, New York, and teaches at Marymount University, as does Elkin.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

