WENATCHEE — At the top of a 7 p.m. rehearsal for “Kinky Boots,” the Hot August Nights musical at Numerica Performing Arts Center, choreographer Bethany Christine Elkin called for more flair from the performers: an ensemble of shoe factory workers and a posse of men in heels known as angels (Zach Savage, Lucas Moody, Mattson Williams, Manny Mendoza).
The angels appear repeatedly on stage to support the lead actor in his red platform heels with a sparkling, fringed, red trench coat at center stage. Lead actor Elijah Caldwell, as Lola, is originally from North Carolina, but now based in Manhattan, New York, and teaches at Marymount University, as does Elkin.
Elkin’s choreography to the big number, “Sex is in the Heel,” combines jazz dance, disco and vogue arms. “Try to give us all your attention and focus,” she said to the ensemble before sending them to “take five, get water, wipe your face” before the next number, “What a Woman Wants.”
While ordering more heels from China online, director Jaime Donegan watched rehearsal from the top of the seven rows of riser seating which took a month for 10 people to build under the technical direction of Mike Locke.
The set is the inside of a shoe factory with dusty windows, which offsets the flair of the performers. It leaves more room for the 200 audience members than the 20 performers on the intimate stage space.
As seen in the 2005 British film, “Kinky Boots,” inspired by true events, the Tony and Grammy award-winning musical debuted on Broadway in 2013 with Billy Porter as Lola, a flamboyant performer who inspires a failing factory to make fetish footwear instead of practical loafers.
Music and lyrics by pop-icon Cyndi Lauper with a book by Harvey Fierstein set up this campy romp for its continued success on national tours. One message in the story is “to accept the people around you,” Locke said.
Six years ago for Hot August Nights, Mitchell Matyas acted as the son in “La Cage aux Folles.” Then he booked the national tour of “Kinky Boots,” so he has played different roles, but never the lead of Charlie before.
The character Charlie is pressured by shoe factory workers at Price & Son to save the bankrupt business following his father’s death. Instead, Charlie dreams of moving to London with his fiancée, Nicola (Hailey Tolman).
Act two opens with a boxing match between Lola (Caldwell) and one tough factory worker Don (Ryan Scheffler) at the pub for the song, “In This Corner.” Still, the show has a heart for cooperation more than a thirst for conflict.
“When Don challenges him (Lola), in the number they are working on now, and says ‘Women want this, harumph!,' she (Lola) goes, 'No, women want someone to pay attention to them, to listen to them, to caress them, to give them a sense of security — all of these things — that’s what a woman really wants,’” Donegan said, “So Lola teaches … she goes ‘I love women, I adore women, women are everything to me.’”
Donegan planned this production last October, “and who knew at the time that it would be so timely,” he said, referring to nationwide controversy about drag queens at library storytimes. The stages in theaters and clubs historically provided ample space for male performers to express themselves and entertain.
Since ticket sales are going fast, returning audiences likely know to expect more alternative and edgy musical productions from Hot August Nights.
