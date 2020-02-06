Color, texture, form and photo magic are part of the experience in store for February’s First Friday ArtWalk, with a few nods to traditional and not-so-traditional Valentine’s Day tributes.
The self-guided tour of Wenatchee’s downtown art scene has a mix of familiar names testing new techniques and old techniques making new conquests. Meet the artists, share some of their adventures and come away with a new attitude.
Below is the quick list of events. For information go to wwrld.us/firstfridays.
Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery
115 S. Wenatchee Ave.
Gallery hours: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday
First Friday reception: 4-9 p.m., with live music by Dustin Hays
Wooden Cyclops
Wesley James, aka Wooden Cyclops, creates visual depictions from another realm that reflect his own experience with depression, psychedelics and growing up in Alaska. James has also been heavily involved in music — singing for Dr. Helicopter and playing keyboards for Portugal. The Man. His illustrations contain everything from creatures great and small to detail-rich inner landscapes of the mind. The exhibit runs through Feb. 29.
Robert Graves Gallery
Wenatchee Valley College Sexton Hall, Ninth Street entrance
Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
First Friday reception: 5-7 p.m.
Dr. Donald S. Smith Permanent Collection
Drawings and prints from the Dr. Donald S. Smith Permanent Collection will be displayed through Feb. 23. Smith, who died in East Wenatchee in 2019 at the age of 94, was the founder of Crusade for Life in 1970. He donated part of his art collection to the gallery in 2017, including paintings, drawings, sculpture, ceramics and wood carvings. Most of the work is from the mid-20th century.
MAC Gallery
WVC Music and Art Center 1300 Fifth St.
Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
First Friday reception: 5-7 p.m. This will be a closing reception with artist Adele Crawford. The exhibit has been on display since Jan. 6. Crawford also will give a presentation at noon Friday.
‘Revised Editions’
San Francisco Bay Area artist Adele Crawford deconstructs found books and then transforms them into beautiful sculptural and wall-based objects. Her Revised Editions installation includes more than 1,000 flowers and other pieces, all made from four reference books: two dictionaries over 100 years old, and two world atlases. Each of these books has been taken apart and reconsidered as an offering of sorts — to the book, to the discarded, to the wealth of information contained within. The work has been on display since Jan. 6.
Two Rivers Gallery
102 N. Columbia St. 2riversgallery.com
Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday
First Friday reception: 5-8 p.m., with music by guitarist Lance Tigner, complimentary refreshments
Jean O’Keeffe
Artist photographer Jean O’Keeffe captures images with a Canon 5DSR, then uses digital darkroom software to develop the creative expressions of her final products. Her presentations are unique in color and clarity. She loves to experiment with layers, textures, filters and composite images to digitally “paint” with her Wacom tablet.
Hilton Garden Inn
25 N. Worthen St.
First Friday reception: 5-8 p.m., with happy hour appetizer and drink specials available 5-7 p.m.
Anderson Family Farm
Meet Rick and Kimberlee Anderson, owners of Anderson Family Farm, who create goat milk body care products — Farm to Face & Body — on their beautiful farm in Central Washington.
Pan’s Grotto
3 N. Wenatchee Ave., Suite 2, don@pansgrotto.com
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
First Friday reception: 5-8 p.m.
Be Mine: A Valentine’s Day extravaganza
From sweet to corny or satirical and dark, take a look at all sides of Valentine’s Day this February.
Tumbleweed Shop & Studio
1 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee (Note the new location!)
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
First Friday reception: 5-8 p.m.
Jewelry by the McGowans
Brenda and Dewey McGowan, a husband-and-wife team from Cashmere, show off their handcrafted, gemstone and mixed metal jewelry this month in Tumbleweed Shop & Studio’s new location, just a half block from the old location on Palouse. Brenda McGowan combines unique and quality gemstones with intricate wire wrapping and metal stamping. Each piece of jewelry is created with care and attention to detail at their Cashmere studio.
Mela
17 N. Wenatchee Ave.
Gallery hours: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
First Friday reception: 5-8 p.m.
‘Tea Bowls, Mugs and Felted Forms’
Wenatchee artist karen dawn dean exhibits her new work that explores childhood influences from “The Big Book of Fairies and Elves.” In celebration of those memories, dean offers a month-long beanie interactive, “Aria’s Choice,” inviting children or others whose heads will fit, to pick out a fantasy concoction to wear while dining in the coffee house. Sometimes art is for touching.
Ye Olde Bookshoppe
11 Palouse St.
Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday
First Friday reception: 5-8 p.m.
Yeti Chocolates & Crystal Chameleon
Willow Merritt owns Yeti Chocolates, a small batch artisan chocolate company in the Wenatchee Valley that makes chocolate truffles and other confections that tantalize the palate and entice the senses. Ty Steven, the Crystal Chameleon, is a local rock hounder who specializes in wire-wrapping stones he finds throughout his travels, turning them into bits of portable magic.
Lemolo Cafe & Deli
114 N. Wenatchee Ave.
Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday-Monday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
First Friday reception: Open until 6 p.m.
Martha Flores and Rod Dault
Partners for 30 years, Martha Flores and Rod Dault have drastically different creative impulses, and artwork from both will be on display at Lemolo throughout the month. Flores’ colorful paintings evoke her native Guatemala and Dault’s portraiture is a reflection on peacemakers around the globe.
Pickle Papers
21 S. Wenatchee Ave.
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday
First Friday reception: 5-8 p.m., cookies for all
Fountain pens and textiles
John Lane of the Fine Writing Division of Pilot Pen Co. USA will share his amazing collection of fountain pens from the Pilot Co. during February’s First Friday while Marnye Nichols Woodrum will be sending her latest textile collection of Valentines.
Mission St. Commons
218 S. Mission St., missionstcommons.com
Gallery hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
Photography by Kyle Rush
Kyle Rush shows off his love of nature and long-exposure photography in his first photographic exhibition, with an introduction during First Friday’s Artwalk.
Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce
137 N. Wenatchee Ave., wenatchee.org
First Friday reception: 5-8 p.m., $10 tasting fee waived with bottle purchase
RMPhotoz and Rocky Pond Winery
First Friday at the Chamber Tasting Room features the phenomenal photography of RMPhotoz and the stellar wines of Rocky Pond Winery. The chamber also is doing a Second Saturday wine event. For details, go to the website.
Wells House
1300 5th St., WVC Campus, 888-6240
First Friday reception: 5-7 p.m.
Fall in love with Wells House
Love is in the air at Wells House, with a display of wedding photos taken in the house through the years. It’s also a chance to enjoy the display of decorations for the special Valentine’s Day Date Night dinner coming at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14. For details go to wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.
Tiny
106 N. Columbia St.
Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Monday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
First Friday reception: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Micah Alyn
Wenatchee First Fridays welcomes artist Micah Alyn and her shop Tiny to Downtown Wenatchee. The shop showcases handmade ceramics, art, books and more. Dreams have guided. A door opened. Love found within.
Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center
127 S. Mission St. wenatcheevalleymuseum.org
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
First Friday reception: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., free admission
Hartsfield Family Quilt Collection
Passed down through several generations to Jim Tharpe of Seattle, this collection of quilts represents one family’s craft practice from the time of slavery through the mid-20th century. See and appreciate this unique collection of history from the hands of talented and resourceful matriarchs.
Link Transit Art Tour
Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia St. 664-7624, sdanko@linktransit.com
First Friday event: 3-5 p.m. Friday
Free bus service: Starts at 4 p.m. on routes 1, 5, 7, 8E, 11 and 12
‘Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve’
Meet at Columbia Station for a bus ride to the Cashmere Public Library for a free workshop to craft a colorful heart-shaped fabric collage, then wear your art while you tour Wenatchee’s First Friday ArtWalk. Link Transit guest artist Lisa Robinson leads the free workshop in applique and collage. Registration is required.