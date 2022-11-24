WENATCHEE – Limousines will pull up to a red carpet. Musicians from 30 Washington state bands will step out. All are set to perform at the Festival Día del Músico. It’s the second annual event, locally, and three more years are confirmed for the Wenatchee Convention Center.
“The dance is on Sunday,” said organizer Eduardo Ramirez, “and that way any night clubs or festivals on Saturday, this festival doesn’t interrupt any things they do. Día del Músico is a family day for gathering with groups and friends.”
The goal of the festival is “to involve and inform the newer generation of musical talents” about the origin of the Day of the Musician – usually celebrated on Nov. 22 – and to “gather our community to celebrate with us through our music,” said a press release from production company, Músicos Del Noreste.
Husband and wife Eduardo and Maria Elena Ramirez manage Los Faraones Del Norte, a musical group who has performed for 15 years and will be one of the acts at this year’s festival. They are also the organizers behind the Músicos Del Noreste production team.
“El Día del Músicos in Mexico ... is a celebration of Santa Cecilia Day,” Maria said in a phone interview on Thursday. “Eduardo did an excellent job getting all the community groups so more people will know them and find out who they are. They can see each other and talk, just enjoy.”
“A lot of young people like to listen to our music because it’s Cumbia Norteña, which is a rhythm, a nice rhythm when you hear the music — country-music style, but in Latino or Mexican style,” said Maria.
Eduardo plays accordion and sings lead vocals, while his family members play bass guitar, drums, second vocals, bajoquinto and guiro, which Maria said is “a rhythm instrument that makes people dance.” The names of the other band members are Aldon Josue Ramirez, Alexix Delagado, Neo Juan Ramirez, and Clara luz Ramirez.
Based in Wenatchee, Los Faraones have toured to Mexico, Canada, Hawaii, “and pretty much all of the United States,” said Eduardo, playing covers and originals. He said one popular song is called “Tuviste la Oportunidad De Parranda.”
“A lot of new, small businesses in the community are helping with sponsoring,” said Eduardo, “To know the community is engaging, it makes us very proud of each of them.”
Of the concert for musicians, by musicians, Eduardo said it’s “one of my dreams. I’ve seen new groups and bands coming up, and I would like to keep all together in this community.” Two other “dreams” he mentioned are to tour to Los Angeles with Los Faraones Del Norte, and to see this festival grow to include American and Mexican musicians playing together.
Tickets will be sold at the door for $25. They may also be purchased in advance at: Carniceria Los Dos Amigos, 1684 Grant Road, East Wenatchee; Lilianas Fashion Boutique, 6 S. Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee; El Potro Western Wear, 228 S Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee; and Andaluz Family Mexican Restaurant, 915 Central Ave. S., Quincy.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone