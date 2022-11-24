WENATCHEE – Limousines will pull up to a red carpet. Musicians from 30 Washington state bands will step out. All are set to perform at the Festival Día del Músico. It’s the second annual event, locally, and three more years are confirmed for the Wenatchee Convention Center.

“The dance is on Sunday,” said organizer Eduardo Ramirez, “and that way any night clubs or festivals on Saturday, this festival doesn’t interrupt any things they do. Día del Músico is a family day for gathering with groups and friends.”



