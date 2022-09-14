Isidoro Tellez dances and laughs with his wife Nancy Tellez during Fiestas Mexicanas in 2011. The festival, back this year after a two-year break due to the pandemic, celebrates Mexican independence and solidarity of cultures.
Bailadores tradicionales tienen puesto vestidos en el estilo de Jalisco con colores vibrantes en el escenario en las Fiestas Mexicanas. Las celebraciones de este año empiezan el Viernes y incluyeran música y baile.
World file photo
WENATCHEE — About 10,000 people are expected to turn out for this year's Fiestas Mexicanas at Wenatchee's Triangle Park after a two-year recess due to the pandemic. The two-day event — Friday and Saturday — celebrates Mexican Independence Day and will feature music, food, fun and games.
Wilber Zaldivar, an event helper, said his involvement with Fiestas Mexicanas started 15 years ago. When the local celebration started, it was just a little gathering, he said, but after his wife Director Martha Zaldivar took over, “it started growing and growing, bringing in more vendors and information booths from the area."
Food vendors, including El Tapatio Taqueria and Tacos Chavo, will serve traditional Mexican fare. The Tropical Salvadoreño restaurant will sell pupusas, and Churros Factoria will offer authentic desserts.
This year's festivities are at Triangle Park instead of longtime event location Lincoln Park due to renovations there.
At 7 p.m. Friday, the opening El Grito ceremony celebrates Mexican Independence with a presentation and the American and Mexican national anthems. People who have helped the broad community will be honored. Those recognized will include Jesus Hernandez and his late wife Melissa Hernandez, Katie Pauly, Doug Head, Ismael Vivanco, Trina Heuchert, Garn Christensen, Susan Feil, Renee Hunter, Ramon Rivera, Rev. Argemiro Orozco, Jorge and Alma Chacon, Jon Magnus, Sharon Osborne, Axel Garcia and Rob Richards.
On the website there are quotes from the community supporting the event. “The Greater Wenatchee Valley is host to many celebrations and community events, none are quite as unique and well attended as Fiestas Mexicanas,” said Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown.
Ismael Vivanco, former superintendent of Orondo and Palisades school districts, said “this event teaches us all that we can be proud of our heritage, history and culture, while knowing that our contributions are woven into the fabric of this nation which makes us strong and proud citizens!”
The mainstage music will include Banda Clave Nueva from Mexico on Friday and Banda La Troyana from San Jose, California, on Saturday. Wilber Zaldivar said “people will be dancing and singing and enjoying, having fun.”
