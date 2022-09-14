Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — About 10,000 people are expected to turn out for this year's Fiestas Mexicanas at Wenatchee's Triangle Park after a two-year recess due to the pandemic. The two-day event — Friday and Saturday — celebrates Mexican Independence Day and will feature music, food, fun and games.

Wilber Zaldivar, an event helper, said his involvement with Fiestas Mexicanas started 15 years ago. When the local celebration started, it was just a little gathering, he said, but after his wife Director Martha Zaldivar took over, “it started growing and growing, bringing in more vendors and information booths from the area." 



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

