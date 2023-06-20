Chelan Arts Festival silent art auction

Visitors browse and make bids for a silent art auction at the Lake Chelan Arts Festival in 2022.

CHELAN — The Lake Chelan Arts Council will create an outdoor art gallery with more than 30 artist exhibitors this weekend at Riverwalk Park, 117 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan.

Live music, food carts and kids activities will make the art sale a real Lake Chelan Arts Festival 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

