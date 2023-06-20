CHELAN — The Lake Chelan Arts Council will create an outdoor art gallery with more than 30 artist exhibitors this weekend at Riverwalk Park, 117 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan.
Live music, food carts and kids activities will make the art sale a real Lake Chelan Arts Festival 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s free admission, open to the public. We are welcoming families to bring their kids to the festival and have fun and find a treasure to take home,” said Dan Crandall, president of the Lake Chelan Arts Council and watercolorist.
His wife Nancy Crandall is the treasurer, and a former teacher with lots of experience instructing elementary kids on all kinds of art exercises, so she organizes the kids area in the park.
The artist exhibitors will sell their creations, which range from oil and acrylic paintings to fine art photography, mixed media and jewelry, fabric art and wood working, and art made from ceramics, metal, glass, leather and mixed media.
The council has a goal to make $3,000 from a silent art auction with dozens of pieces donated by local artists. Proceeds go to fund a scholarship program for graduating seniors who will pursue visual arts in college.
Featured musicians include Chris Frue, Brittany Jean, Laura Belanger and Elaine Eagle.
The food vendors include Mama Tina’s Wood Fired Pizza, R-Shack BBQ & Catering, Scooped Ice Cream Cart and Dooley Dogs.
Prices for artworks vary, but some artists will have prints of their paintings, which are more affordable than originals.
The Lake Chelan Arts Council started in 1985 and the Lake Chelan Arts Festival started a few years before Crandall moved to Chelan in 2010, he said.
