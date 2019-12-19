WENATCHEE — Over the course of three months, the Columbia Chorale comes into tune.
“It’s a fun process of hearing the progress of, ‘Boy, that was pretty rough’ a couple weeks ago to now it’s in good shape,” said accompanist Ron Lodge. “On to fixing the next thing and polishing that thing up.”
The Columbia Chorale of Wenatchee started practicing for its 37th season in September. On Friday, the 70-member group performs “A Feast of Carols,” 25-plus Christmas songs, at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.
The chorale was founded in 1983 by Patsy Ford and Chris Jeffris and directed by Wenatchee Valley College music professor Dick Lapo. Subsequent directors include Brad Miller, Dan Jackson and Margaret Licon.
Without formal auditions required, the chorale features a mix of seasoned and new talent, ranging in age from early-20s to 92.
Harnessing their voices is Mike Hibbett, who is entering his 21st year as conductor.
“There’s a lot of church choir people in it, there’s a handful of choir directors in it, there’s a handful of professional musicians and there’s a handful of pretty darn novices,” Lodge said. “For a community choir that’s non-auditioned, Mike Hibbett really gets a good sound out of us. I think we sound like a professional choir when we get done.”
Lodge said there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work that takes place.
“Mike does a tremendous job of mapping that all out of every rehearsal: What we’re going to rehearse, with which pieces, which order, what sections we’re going to work on,” he said.
Coordinating dozens of singers and sounds requires a great knowledge of music, Hibbett said.
“A lot of it is just gestures and nuances and knowing how to conduct certain patterns,” he said.
Music is an area of expertise for Hibbett. The piano repairman’s extensive music background includes a bachelor’s degree in music education from Seattle Pacific University, a master’s in music education from Wichita State University and a doctorate in choral conducting from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Leading up to “A Feast of Carols,” singers rehearse for two hours at Wenatchee Valley College every Monday night, including holidays.
“We go, ‘Well, the holiday’s over by 7 o’clock, so show up,’” Lodge chuckled.
The performance will include two dozen carols and the singers will be accompanied by 15 instrumentalists during the finale.
“It’s a medley of about six different carols which don’t often get sung by carolers but definitely fit into the umbrella of carols,” Hibbett said of the finale.
The medley includes songs like “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” “God Rest You Merry Gentleman” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
Most of the chorale will feature well-known songs like “Caroling, Caroling” to “Some Children See Him” to “Bright, Bright, the Holly Berries.”
The remaining song list includes “a variety of carols, from the familiar to maybe less familiar, mostly European — although we’re doing a whole medley of carols by the American composer Alfred Burt,” Hibbett said.
“Feast” begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The chorale has two more performances scheduled in the next six months: a concert on Feb. 21 called “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” and a collaboration with the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra on April 17 and 18 that focuses on the second coming of Jesus, “Messiah, Parts 2 and 3.”
Both performances will take place at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.