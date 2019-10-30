Beyond First Friday: More events coming in mid-November

Here are a few more events planned later this month:

Ye Olde Bookshoppe, 11 Palouse St.

Open Mic Night is on a new night, at 6 p.m. Tuesdays (rather than Mondays), featuring poetry, spoken word, short stories and music. Palm and Tarot readings are 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays.

Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., wenatcheevalleymuseum.org

Coyote’s Corner Drop in Art Class is 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 12

“Bird of Prey,” an environmental film, will be screened at 7 p.m. Nov. 12.

Julie Aynn Photography, 15 Palouse St., #103

Inspiring Stories: Jennifer Bushong, Town Toyota Center’s vice president of marketing, will share her inspiring business and personal story at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Seating is limited. To reserve space, visit julieaynnphotography.com/.

Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery

115 S. Wenatchee Ave.

Two art classes and an environmental meet-and-greet are planned later this month.

Learn to weave a basket at 6 p.m. Nov. 6 and try rock painting at 1 p.m. Nov. 9. For details and to register, go to prettynicecreations.com/event.

On Nov. 9, from noon to 5 p.m., the 350 crew will be on hand to provide information about the climate crisis. For information go to 350Wenatchee.org.