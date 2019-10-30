Day of the Dead is part of the fun at this month’s First Friday ArtWalk, with artists giving away paper flowers for Link’s Art On the Move Exhibit and the museum offering related crafts and cultural connections. Other venues are hosting acclaimed artists of the past, present and future.
Robert Graves Gallery
Wenatchee Valley College Sexton Hall Ninth Street entrance, robertgravesgallery.org
Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Thursday
First Friday reception: 5-7 p.m.
Chad Yenney and Craig van den Bosch
On display will be collage work from local artist Chad Yenney and ceramic mixed media integrating 3-D computer graphics from Craig van den Bosch. Artists will speak at 6 p.m. during the First Friday reception. As always, refreshments available.
MAC Gallery
WVC Music and Art Center
1300 Fifth St.
Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
First Friday reception: 5-7 p.m.
Laura Truitt’s ‘Shifting Horizons’
Truitt, a Gonzaga University painting professor, displays a suite of complex landscapes filled with ghosts of deconstructed architectural spaces. The beautifully painted surfaces of the pieces belie underlying conflicts generated by the artist’s concern for climate change, land abuse and over-consumption. The work will be on display through Dec. 11
Two Rivers Gallery
102 N. Columbia St. 2riversgallery.com
Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday
First Friday reception: 5-8 p.m., with piano music by Connie Celustka, refreshments
Walter Graham
Graham was arguably the most prolific artist Wenatchee has ever seen. He was noted for painting in oils, watercolors, he worked in wood, bronze, tile and murals.
509 Bierwerks
200 S. Columbia St.
Gallery hours: 3 to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; noon to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday
First Friday reception: 6-9 p.m.
Chocolates, photos and apparel
509 Bierwerks features local artists and makers whose work will be for sale during First Friday. Featured is the work of the talented Shelby Campbell with Heirloom Apparel & Design (heirloomapparel.co/), small-batch artisan chocolates of Yeti Chocolates handcrafted by Willow Merritt (yetichocolates.com/) and the captivating photography of Andy Jaynes (ajaynes.photography/).
Hilton Garden Inn
25 N. Worthen St.
First Friday reception: 5-8 p.m.
Brenda McGowan Jewelry
McGowan’s line of hand-crafted, gemstone and mixed metal jewelry, mixing quality gemstones with intricate wire wrapping and metal stamping will be highlighted. She has been making jewelry for more than 15 years.
Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery
115 S. Wenatchee Ave. @collapse_gallery on instagram or collapsegallery.com
Gallery hours: 4-7 p.m. Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday
First Friday reception: 4-7 p.m.
Sharratt DeLong’s ‘Street Light’
“Street Light” is DeLong’s second solo show. It explores the concepts of time, presence and inward return, in a series of nine large oil paintings depicting twilight scenes, selected from the Wenatchee area. As the sun sets, the streetlights turn on, and we reflect.
Pans Grotto
3 N. Wenatchee Ave, Suite 2 Don@pansgrotto.com
Celebrate the Day of the Dead
The Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) is a time to honor and remember those who have passed on. See what local artists have come up with to celebrate the world beyond. The Day of the Dead show will be featured throughout November.
Tumbleweed Shop & Studio
105 Palouse St., 423-4722
Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
First Friday reception: 5-8 p.m.
Precious Feet
Jennifer Wittig is the creator and maker behind Precious Feet, handcrafted home décor. She works from home with the help of her husband and two children. She began by making décor for her own home and gifts for others and then decided to turn it into a business.
Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center
127 S. Mission St. wenatcheevalleymuseum.org
Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
First Friday reception: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., free
‘My Sky’ and ‘Día de los Muertos’
In the museum’s main gallery “My Sky” invites children and adults to explore the sun, the moon and the stars together. Throughout the building, visitors are invited to celebrate Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead, remembrances of loved ones who have passed. The cultural experience includes crafts, tacos and music.
Mela
17 N. Wenatchee Ave. caffemela.com
Gallery hours: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
First Friday reception: 5-8 p.m.
Scintilla group exhibition’
This unique event, features nine of the valley’s talented artists who blend artistic expression with extraordinary craftsmanship. They work in silver, ebony, cashmere, encaustic, clay, grass, fibers, felt, oil paint, wool and silk. The month-long Scintilla Exhibition includes pieces by Ruth Allan, Nik Penny, Katelyn Mingo, Lindsay Breidenthal, Kasey Koski, Claudia Mullek, Yev Rybakov, karen dawn dean and Alessandra Piro. Also, join Scintilla Artists’ one-day holiday art sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Designer Floors, 19 N. Wenatchee Ave.
Ye Olde Bookshoppe
11 Palouse St.
Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday
First Friday reception: 5-8 p.m.
John J. McCabe
Ye Olde Bookshoppe welcomes McCabe, an abstract painter, in November. Using a minimum of shapes, lines and colors, his work elicits emotional experiences.
Lemolo Cafe & Deli
114 N. Wenatchee Ave.
Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
First Friday: open until 6 p.m.
Marti Lyttle
Marti Lyttle has long been attracted to capturing a place, a plant or a person in its natural state. She describes her acrylic and mixed media work as “studies of my appreciation for the world around me and an attempt to visually document the abundance and beauty of life.”
Mission St. Commons
218 S. Mission St. missionstcommons.com
Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
First Friday reception: 4:30-6:30 p.m., light snacks and beverages provided.
Artwork by Joyful Scholars Montessori students
Mission St. Commons hosts a fundraiser for Joyful Scholars Montessori School during the First Friday ArtsWalk. Artwork from students ages 3-15 will be up for sale. Wine also will be available for purchase as part of the fundraiser. Proceeds will provide additional art materials for students.
Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce
137 N. Wenatchee Ave. wenatchee.org
First Friday reception: 5-8 p.m., with wine tasting available ($10) from Chateau Faire le Pont Winery
Claudia Wiggins and Jennifer Burke
Illustrator and artist Claudia Wiggins and author Jennifer Burke will sign three of their children’s books. Enjoy tasting wines from Chateau Faire le Pont Winery as well. $10 tasting fee.
RadarStation
115 S. Wenatchee Ave. radarstationart.com
First Friday reception: 5-9 p.m., free
Stephanie Waterbury
Waterbury is delicate only in technique. Her paintings make bold and iconic statements. “Creating is not an escape from reality, but merely an infallible moment of passion,” she said. “ ... As an oncology infusion nurse I find human tobacco consumption repulsive. It’s bad, it irrefutably causes cancer and death, but people still choose it. And that my friends … is riveting.”
Pybus Public Market Events Center
3 N. Worthen St. pybuspublicmarket.org
Niki Stewart
Stewart presents her interpretation of India’s oldest, devotional art form — sacred rangoli. The paintings are on display through mid-November.
Wells House
WVC campus 1300 Fifth St., 888-6240
First Friday reception: 5-7 p.m.
A.Z. Wells’ tiger oak partner desk
Be among the first to see the newest acquisition for Wells House — the tiger oak, partner desk that pioneer A.Z. Wells used during his time as a businessman and philanthropist in early Wenatchee.
Julie Aynn Photography
15 Palouse St., #103
Gallery hours: By appointment only
First Friday reception: 5-8 p.m.
Pretty Nice Creations and Signs Etcetera
See local craftsmanship from Pretty Nice Creations, which includes cozy dog blankets, gorgeous woven scarves and customizable earrings, and Signs Etcetera, specializing in custom and personalized wooden and metal signs for all occasions.
Link Transit Art Tour
Columbia Station, 664-7624 sdanko@linktransit.com
Art on the Move: Día de los Muertos paper flowers
Artists will hand out tissue paper flowers created during a Wenatchee Valley College workshop led by Parque Padrinos for Link Transit’s Art on the Move project for November. The floral art was created in honor of the traditional Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos and artists will stroll the streets and ArtsWalk venues from 5 to 8 p.m. Catch one in a social media post tagging Link Transit and be entered to win a prize. Free Link Transit service begins at 4 p.m. on all First Fridays on routes 1, 5, 7, 8E, 8W, 11 & 12. For information about becoming an Art on the Move Artist or how to participate in the social media challenge, contact Selina Danko at 664-7624 or email sdanko@linktransit.com.