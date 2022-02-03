First Friday is again gaining steam in Wenatchee, focusing of the regional art scene with downtown retailers, restaurants and wineries along for the ride. The boosted re-launch starts Friday.
“For years, First Fridays Art Walk was a grassroots effort by local artists,” Wenatchee Downtown Association Executive Director Linda Haglund told The Wenatchee World last month. “This does not replace that effort, however our community, businesses and board saw value in enhancing this effort with a consistent communication to broaden First Fridays to include restaurants and retail that want to participate.”
The WDA and its members will help enhance the artist-driven approach to First Friday to include restaurants and retail.
Pre-pandemic, the monthly arts walk involved inviting the community to a revolving art tour in which local artists and crafters displayed their work at participating downtown businesses. Receptions or other activities were offered during the Friday evening’s official art walk time period. The COVID pandemic brought the art walks to a halt.
Since October, Two Rivers Art Gallery and other First Friday regulars have hosted shows, but it’s been slow going.
WDA’s role in the First Friday effort is one of collecting and sharing information, Haglund said.
“We will post the information provided to us on our website,” she said.
Each participating business decides what activities and events to offer, whether that’s hosting local artists or musicians, offering specialty discounts, specialty cocktails or discounted wine tastings — or some other activity.
These Wenatchee businesses are participating in February’s First Friday Downtown:
