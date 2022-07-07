LEAVENWORTH — Audiences will lose an outdoor stage venue at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery after next year.
Popularized by Leavenworth Summer Theater productions for 30 years, the Hatchery Stage amphitheater has only two seasons left before the building is torn down.
LST performs on two stages (The Ski Hill and Hatchery Stage), which are both on federal land, so the nonprofit arts company must apply for permits.
LST Executive Director Christy Shearer said the company is actively looking for another spot to replace the Hatchery Stage venue while staying at Ski Hill for the long term.
The current Hatchery Stage structure, built in 1993, was funded almost entirely by the nonprofit organization LST as a community partner.
In 2017, LST proposed upgrades and repairs to the stage. The Fish Hatchery staff suggested moving the facility to a gravel piling site near the cross-country ski area. This new building would have been built by LST but become the property of the hatchery because it was on federal land. Permission, though, was denied.
Leavenworth Fisheries Complex visitor services manager Julia Pinnix writes, “When the proposed project to move the LST stage to a new location elsewhere on the hatchery grounds was reviewed by our regional office, we were advised that current federal policy is to avoid taking on any new buildings ... and also to deny rehabilitating the current structure.”
For this summer, the stage is the venue for “The Music Man.”
Directed by Tiffany Mausser, it opens July 20. For tickets and information go to leavenworth summertheater.org.
