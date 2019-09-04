Early birds... Happening Thursday!
Fish print artists sought for mobile art exhibit
Tour the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery, paint a fish print on a T-shirt and then wear it the next day as part of a moving art exhibit during downtown Wenatchee’s First Friday ArtWalk.
That’s Link Transit’s art tour plan this month, but interested participants need to move fast. The bus trip to the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery leaves Columbia Station at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
The group will get expert help from Wenatchee artist Lisa Robinson. The trip and fish printing activity are free and open to the public, but space is limited. The excursion also includes some walking over uneven trails as part of the art experience.
On Friday, the fish print artists are invited to wear their art creations as part of a moving art exhibit during the Sept. 6 First Friday ArtWalk.
Anyone who posts a picture on social media with a person in a fish-print shirt and tags Link Transit will be entered in a drawing to win fun prizes. The moving art exhibit participant with the most social media postings also will receive a special prize.
Free Link Transit service begins at 4 p.m. on all First Fridays on routes 1, 5, 7, 8E, 8W, 11 and 12.
To register for the fish hatchery trip and artist experience, call Selina Danko at 664-7624 or email sdanko@linktransit.com.