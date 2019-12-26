With the Christmas season behind us, it’s time to start planning for the New Year.
In Chelan, a professional fireworks display will light up the night sky at midnight, with good views from Don Morse Park and Lakeside Park. Echo Valley Ski Area is offering night skiing and snow tubing.
Several local restaurants, including Wenatchee’s Rivertop Bar & Grill and Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, the Kingfisher Restaurant in Leavenworth and Campbell’s Resort in Chelan, are holding parties or dinner specials.
They’re not alone. Opportunities abound.
Here are five ideas for partygoers looking to celebrate the start of a new decade in style.
Clearwater Saloon party
The Clearwater Saloon invites anyone over 21 to ring in the new year with a prime rib buffet, dancing and the Wild Turkeys Band. The party starts at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 and ends at 1 a.m. There’s a $20 cover charge at the door or $39 includes a prime rib dinner. Call 888-2003 for more information.
Dance the night away at the senior center
Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center’s New Year’s Eve Dance will feature music by Debbie and Cleo of Double Deal. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a $5 admission. New York’s classic ball drop will be shown on TV at 9 p.m. and then sing Auld Lang Syne and God Bless America. There’ll be a raffle and beer and wine available for purchase.
Apple drop at Pybus
Pybus Public Market is hosting a free, public celebration of the new year featuring family-friendly crafts and live music from Waterdog. The market’s apple will drop at 9 p.m. and midnight. The fun begins at 7 p.m. and beer and wine will be served after 10 p.m. in the concourse.
A throwback celebration at the Eagles building
Wenatchee Eagles is holding a “Roaring 2020” speakeasy celebration starting at 8 p.m. at the Eagles building, 1208 N. Wenatchee Ave. Guests are invited to dress in 1920s garb for karaoke and music from the Stoney River Band. Tickets are $20 or $35 for a couple.
Another chance to visit the 1920s
The Music Theatre of Wenatchee will also be hosting a roaring 20s-themed party featuring the Radar Dames burlesque troupe. The show, for ages 21 and up, is at the Riverside Playhouse, 233-B N. Wenatchee Ave.
A masquerade ball with beer, wine and champagne follows the group’s performance. The doors open at 9 p.m., the show starts at 9:30 and the celebration runs into the new year. For information, go to The Radar Dames Facebook page.