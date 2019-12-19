Now Playing
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
PG 4.5 stars
Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys An award-winning cynical journalist, Lloyd Vogel, begrudgingly accepts an assignment to write an Esquire profile piece on the beloved television icon Fred Rogers. After his encounter with Rogers, Vogel’s perspective on life is transformed.
Gateway
“Black Christmas”
PG-13 3 stars
Cary Elwes, Imogen Poots
Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays. One by one, sorority girls on campus are being killed by an unknown stalker. But the killer is about to discover that this generation’s young women aren’t willing to become hapless victims as they mount a fight to the finish.
Liberty
“Dark Waters”
PG-13 3 stars
Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway
A corporate defense attorney takes on an environmental lawsuit against the DuPont chemical company that exposes a lengthy history of pollution.
Liberty
“Frozen II”
PG 3.5 stars
Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel
(Animated) Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom.
Gateway, Mirage
“Ford v. Ferrari”
PG-13 3 stars
Christian Bale, Matt Damon
Follows an eccentric, determined team of American engineers and designers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, who are dispatched by Henry Ford II with the mission of building from scratch an entirely new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship.
Gateway
“Harriet”
PG-13 3 stars
Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monae
Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, Harriet tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.
Liberty
“Jumanji: The Next Level”
PG-13 3 stars
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Danny DeVito
Spencer returns to the world of Jumanji, prompting his friends, his grandfather and his grandfather’s friend to enter a different and more dangerous version to save him.
Liberty, Gateway 3D, Gateway VIP, Mirage
“Knives Out”
PG-13 3.5 stars
Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas
When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc is mysteriously enlisted to investigate.
Gateway
“Last Christmas”
PG-13 1.5 stars
Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson
Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? That of having accepted to work as Santa’s elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there. Her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true.
Liberty
“Midway”
PG-13 2 stars
Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson
The story of the soldiers and aviators who helped turn the tide of the Second World War during the iconic Battle of Midway in June 1942.
Liberty
“Playing with Fire’
PG ½ star
John Cena, Brianna Hildebrand
When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet — babysitting. As their lives, jobs and depot get turned upside down, the three men soon learn that children — much like fires — are wild and unpredictable.
Liberty
“Richard Jewell”
R 3.5 stars
Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde, Nina Arianda
American security guard Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser) saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by journalists and the press who falsely
Gateway
“Zombieland: Double Tap”
R 2 stars
Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson
The group will face a new zombie threat as a new breed of zombie has developed. This new super-zombie type is faster, bigger, and stronger than the previous strain of zombies and harder to kill. These super-zombies have started grouping up into a horde going from city to city leaving a path of destruction behind them.
Liberty
What’s new
"Bombshell"
R 3 stars
Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman
The film will focus on the women of Fox News Channel who worked there during the tenure of Roger Ailes, the chairman and network architect who resigned in 2016 amid a sexual and workplace harassment scandal.
Liberty
"Cats"
PG No rating
Francesca Hayward, James Corden
A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life.
Gateway, Gateway VIP, Mirage
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
PG-13 No rating
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega
The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron’s journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.
Ruby, Gateway, Gateway VIP, Gateway 3D, Omak
Warning: contains several sequences with imagery and sustained flashing lights that may affect those who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or have other photosensitivities.