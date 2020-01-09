Now Playing
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
PG 3.5 stars
Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys
An award-winning cynical journalist, Lloyd Vogel, begrudgingly accepts an assignment to write an Esquire profile piece on the beloved television icon Fred Rogers. After his encounter with Rogers, Vogel’s perspective on life is transformed.
Gateway
"Bombshell"
R 3 stars
Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman
The film focuses on the women of Fox News Channel who worked there during the tenure of Roger Ailes, the chairman and network architect who resigned in 2016 amid a sexual and workplace harassment scandal.
Liberty
"Cats"
PG 2 1/2 stars
Francesca Hayward, James Corden
A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life.
Gateway
“Ford v. Ferrari”
PG-13 3 stars
Christian Bale, Matt Damon
Follows an eccentric, determined team of American engineers and designers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, who are dispatched by Henry Ford II with the mission of building from scratch an entirely new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship.
Liberty
“Frozen II”
PG 3.5 stars
Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel
(Animated) Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom.
Gateway
"The Grudge"
R No rating
Andrea Riseborough, Demian Bichir, John Cho, Lin Shaye, Jacki Weaver, Betty Gilpin
A house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death.
Liberty
“Jumanji: The Next Level”
PG-13 3 stars
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Danny DeVito
Spencer returns to the world of Jumanji, prompting his friends, his grandfather and his grandfather’s friend to enter a different and more dangerous version to save him.
Mirage, Liberty, Gateway VIP, Gateway 3D
“Knives Out”
PG-13 3.5 stars
Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas
When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc is mysteriously enlisted to investigate.
Gateway, Gateway VIP
"Little Women"
PG 4 stars
Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson
Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.
Liberty, Mirage
“Midway”
PG-13 2 stars
Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson
The story of the soldiers and aviators who helped turn the tide of the Second World War during the iconic Battle of Midway in June 1942.
Liberty
“Richard Jewell”
R 3.5 stars
Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell
American security guard Richard Jewell saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by journalists and the press who falsely reported that he was a terrorist.
Gateway
"Spies in Disguise"
PG 2.5 stars
Will Smith, Tom Holland
Lance and Walter — one is a super cool and charming spy, and the other invents the super cool gadgets Lance uses. When an event happens, they must learn to rely on each other like never before in order to save the world.
Mirage, Gateway
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
PG-13 2.5 stars
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega
The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron’s journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.
Ruby, Omak, Gateway VIP, Gateway 3D, Gateway
Warning: contains several sequences with imagery and sustained flashing lights that may affect those who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or have other photosensitivities.
"Uncut Gems"
R 4 stars
Adam Sandler, Julia Fox
Howard Ratner, a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score, makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime.
Liberty
What’s new
"1917"
R 2.5 stars
George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq
At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield and Blake are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers — Blake's own brother among them.
Mirage, Gateway, Gateway VIP
"Just Mercy"
PG-13 2.5 stars
Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx
After graduating from Harvard, Bryan Stevenson might have had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley. One of his first cases is that of Walter McMillian, who, in 1987, was sentenced to die for the notorious murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence and the fact that the only testimony against him came from a criminal with a motive to lie. In the years that follow, Bryan becomes embroiled in a labyrinth of legal and political maneuverings and overt and unabashed racism as he fights for Walter, and others like him, with the odds-and the system-stacked against them.
Gateway
"Underwater"
PG-13 No rating
Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller
After an earthquake destroys their underwater station, six researchers must navigate two miles in the dangerous, unknown depths of the ocean floor to make it to safety in a race against time.
Liberty
"Like a Boss"
R No rating
Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne
Two female friends with very different ideals decide to start a beauty company together. One is more practical, while the other wants to earn her fortune and live a lavish lifestyle.
Liberty