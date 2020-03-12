Wenatchee
‘Focus on Fiction’ workshop open for registration
The April workshop “Focus on Fiction” featuring Alexis Smith and Scott Driscoll is now open for registration. The Write on the River workshop will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 25 in Wenatchi Hall on the Wenatchee Valley College campus.
Smith will present “From Bliss to Manuscript,” the practical process of creating the novel, with techniques for organization, research, motivation, revision and dealing with writer's block.
Driscol will present “Voice and Distance” and will teach about psychic and narrative distance and how to apply it to fiction writing.
A limited one-on-one manuscript critique session will also be available. Space is limited to six sessions for each presenter.
Registration costs $75 for WOTR members, $85 for non-members and $50 for high school students. For more information or to register for the workshop, visit wwrld.us/3aFyIaT.
— Cala Flamond, World staff