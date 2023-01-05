WENATCHEE — A classroom in the Music and Arts building at Wenatchee Valley College is filled with 35 desktop computers for graphic design students. The two-year program has been led by adjunct teacher David Hampton for 12 years, and in that time the department has grown from just three classes to offering 15 classes as an Associate in Applied Science transfer degree program.

“I encourage all of my students to go from this two-year program to a university,” said Hampton, 75 of Wenatchee, who himself graduated from University of Washington with a 5-year Bachelor of Arts degree in Graphic Design, and then continued on to a professional career in graphic design for 40 years based in downtown Seattle before becoming an adjunct teacher at Wenatchee Valley College.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?