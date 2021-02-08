NCW — Open a map of North Central Washington, and you’ll find it scattered with locations of love.
Our Valley is filled with memories: Some are sweet, some are bitter and some are some we’d rather forget. The Apple Loop Trail could be a site for Sunday strolls with the family, while Saddle Rock might be a reminder of a breakup.
The Wenatchee World asked readers to share their memorable locations of love from the Wenatchee Valley and North Central Washington for its first Locations of Love map. In response, readers shared their memories of first love, heartbreak, births and losses. To see all the entries, view the full map online at wenatcheeworld.com/locationsoflove. Here are some highlights:
One reader found her picture-perfect ending at Liberty Theatre:
My husband and I met at Liberty Theater 27 years ago. I worked there and he would come in to watch movies all the time. Our first date was to the movies. The movie theater has many special memories for us. — Jennifer T.
One reader found his high-school sweetheart at Cashmere High School:
We met in high school — Cashmere Class of 1991, and we got married on prom day (It was cheaper to rent the tux once than have to rent it twice). Been married almost 30 years this March. — Bob H.
One reader honored a lost love at Spromberg Canyon:
I fell in love with Carmen Jane Twombley, and suffered unimaginable heartbreak too. She was walking on the train tracks and struck by a train she didn't hear coming. — Joe B.
One reader gave birth to their love at Central Washington Hospital:
My first Love Location was on 8-14-09 at the [Central Washington] Hospital in Wenatchee, when I gave birth to my daughter. I love you Payton-Olivia! — Victoria V.
A few readers celebrated love at Mission Ridge:
One of the first dates that my wife and I went on was at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort. She had never skied before and I wanted to teach her how. Time went by and I ended up popping the question on that same location that we had our first kiss on the slopes. We have been married for four years now and still go skiing all the time. — Brian H.
My husband and I both grew up here in the Wenatchee Valley but met after high school. We love the outdoors and neither one of us ever wanted to join the rat race of the big city. We set the wedding date for August 8, 1998 at Mission Ridge. We have been married now for 22 years and still live in the valley. We have two kids and one granddaughter that are all in the valley also. — Melanie R.
Sitting on the top of a rock at graffiti corner on Mission Ridge road after a good day of skiing with my hubby, drinking a beer, overlooking the valley, and being thankful for the good life we have had! — Anne and Rod H.