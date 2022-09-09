Ryan Kreidler

Former AppleSox infielder Ryan Kreidler of the Detroit Tigers tumbles after scoring against the Kansas City Royals from second base on a single by Harold Castro during the seventh inning at Comerica Park on Sept. 2, in Detroit

 Duane Burleson/Getty Images/TNS

WENATCHEE — Former AppleSox player Ryan Kreidler made his Major League debut for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals on Sept. 2.

Kreidler stepped up to the plate in the fifth inning for the Tigers in a 12-2 loss to the Royals. Kreidler, an infielder, was a part of the 2016 AppleSox season, the summer before his first year at UCLA. Kreidler spent three years at UCLA before he was drafted by the Tigers in the fourth round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft.



