Former AppleSox infielder Ryan Kreidler of the Detroit Tigers tumbles after scoring against the Kansas City Royals from second base on a single by Harold Castro during the seventh inning at Comerica Park on Sept. 2, in Detroit
WENATCHEE — Former AppleSox player Ryan Kreidler made his Major League debut for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals on Sept. 2.
Kreidler stepped up to the plate in the fifth inning for the Tigers in a 12-2 loss to the Royals. Kreidler, an infielder, was a part of the 2016 AppleSox season, the summer before his first year at UCLA. Kreidler spent three years at UCLA before he was drafted by the Tigers in the fourth round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft.
Kreidler is now the 19th AppleSox alum to make it to the majors. His debut follows fellow class of 2016 AppleSox teammate Micheal Toglia, who made his debut with the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 30.
Allie Schank, general manager for the AppleSox, says the organization is very thrilled for their former players. “It’s an honor that we have been able to be a part of their journey and to see the success they have made,” says Schank.
“Ryan came here before he started his freshman year, so [Wenatchee] was the first place where he started his collegiate journey… It's a great example to our community that our team can produce great talent and that our players have gone on to have success in the major league and elsewhere,” Schank says.
Schank also notes that the AppleSox are keeping an eye out on other former players who could make their MLB debuts for their respective teams before the season ends.
They are Matt Frazier (Pittsburgh Pirates), Casey Legumina (Minnesota Twins), and Jeremy Ydens (Washington Nationals). All three were part of the 2016 team along with Kreidler and Toglia.
