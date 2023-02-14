WENATCHEE — An office for the Director of Operations at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center has been filled by Courtney Tiffany since November. The position was previously held by Marriah Thornock, who became executive director in June 2022.
For the past 15 years, Tiffany worked for North Central Washington Libraries in many roles, most notably as the senior branch manager of Wenatchee Library, where she temporarily served as the project manager of the 2014 capital campaign and 2019 remodel. She also worked with the Bookmobile management team.
Tiffany said this is a natural step in her career that goes with her personal values of “providing access to education and high-quality programming.”
“I’ve got a good team of staff — a well-oiled machine — so gracious in helping me get settled,” said Tiffany on the phone last week. “I’m in the process of meeting lots of people, affiliates, partners and volunteers.”
One goal to improve guest services at the museum is to be open on Sundays, if the volunteer base and docents can be bolstered, she said.
They will be guided by the strategic plan, which Tiffany said is “pretty robust with some (agenda items) we are in the middle of, some are wrapped up, and some are yet to begin.”
From March on is a busy time around the museum with field trips, spring break camp and summer camps, she added.
