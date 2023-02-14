WENATCHEE — An office for the Director of Operations at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center has been filled by Courtney Tiffany since November. The position was previously held by Marriah Thornock, who became executive director in June 2022.

For the past 15 years, Tiffany worked for North Central Washington Libraries in many roles, most notably as the senior branch manager of Wenatchee Library, where she temporarily served as the project manager of the 2014 capital campaign and 2019 remodel. She also worked with the Bookmobile management team.



