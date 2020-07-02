Fourth of July festivities may look a bit different as events adapt for social distancing, but there are still plenty of ways to celebrate without the crowds.
While some events are adapting, others have been cancelled for safety precautions. Wenatchee’s Walla Walla Park will be closed all day Saturday. The Cashmere Valley Bank Breakfast for Heroes, Leavenworth Kinderfest and the River Run on the Fourth have been cancelled. For fire safety, individual fireworks are banned in the Wenatchee area.
Even with cancellations and alterations, here are four events still happening this Independence Day.
Fourth of July Artisan Market
The Fourth of July Artisan Market at Pybus Public Market is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Artisans will sell handmade and locally-made products. The market will also host an Independence Day-themed mask decorating contest for the chance to win Pybus Bucks. To honor social distancing, hosts will take a picture of patriotic masks and outfits; first-, second- and third-place winners will be announced on social media.
Shops and restaurants within Pybus will be open along with the Wenatchee Valley Farmer’s Market in the west parking lot from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pybus Market will also provide hand sanitizer at entrances, free masks at the guest service desk and frequent sanitization of high-touch surfaces.
Wenatchee Fireworks
The Wenatchee Valley Fourth of July fireworks show will continue in Walla Walla Point Park at 10 p.m., but visitors are not allowed in the park. Viewers can instead watch the fireworks from individual cars, or watch at Channel 19, over the air at 47.1 or online at ncwlife.com. To curb large gatherings, Walla Walla Point Park will be closed on the Fourth.
wenatcheevalleyfourth.com/
Manson Fourth of July
The Manson Chamber of Commerce will proceed with its firework display at 10 p.m., with viewers encouraged to watch from boats, homes or cars. The chamber is also working to provide maps of areas best suited for viewing.
A Very Different Fourth of July for George
The 63rd annual Independence Day celebration in George, Washington, will continue its patriotic observance at 10:30 a.m. at George Community Park. Activities will include patriotic music, local veterans presenting the flag, ringing of the Freedom Bell and special speakers, to be announced. Visitors are allowed in the park but are urged to maintain proper social distancing.
George will also continue its fireworks display by Pyro Spectaculars at 10 p.m., with residents encouraged to view from home or parked vehicles. The Cherry Bomb Run, giant cherry pie, children’s activities and vendor booths are cancelled.
