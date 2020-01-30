Somewhere along Stevens Pass, there is a run-down little shack. Draped in moss and shrouded in mist, the shack goes unnoticed to most who pass by.
The building caught the eye of local photographer Debra Nava, and something about it sparked her curiosity. Eventually, something about that split-second, cursory glance bothered her, and Nava turned back.
“I had to go down this little road, and it had a gate on it so I didn’t go much past,” Nava said. Despite the road block, Nava’s curiosity paid off, and she was rewarded with a photograph worthy of display on a gallery wall.
That is the story of just one piece of Nava’s photographic exhibit located on the colorful walls of Lemolo Cafe in downtown Wenatchee. Nava could tell a similar tale about each and every one of her photographs.
Her process seems to be fueled by curiosity and threaded with the boundless enthusiasm of a child. Sometimes she goes out hunting for photos, other days she simply passes by a landscape or an object that begs to be investigated closer.
“I don’t know how to describe what happens to you,” Nava said, “but I just get giddy. I’m like a little kid. I can’t wait to get home, take [the card] out of my camera, plug it into my computer and just go through it until I find one that speaks to me.”
Nava has been taking photographs for around 20 years. She started with film, but these days, she’s all digital.
“In the beginning, you dropped off a roll of film,” said Nava. “You got what you got, and maybe you didn’t get it. And it cost you a lot of money to find out.”
With digital, she has a little more leeway. If a photo isn’t quite as bright as she had wanted, for instance, she can edit the values in Photoshop — something she couldn’t do with film.
Even with all her experience, finding that perfect picture isn’t always easy. As a 65-year-old woman, Nava finds that a lot of her challenges are environmental. Sometimes it is too hot, sometimes too cold. And since Nava generally ends up going out to hunt for photos alone, the conditions can be downright dangerous.
“When I was at the graveyard taking pictures,” Nava said, “I actually had a conscious thought that I could step in a hole and be out there, and no one would even know where I was.”
Despite all this, Nava finds that thrill of photography isn’t something she can easily set aside.
“The feeling that you get when you are trying to capture something is worth it,” Nava said. “I can’t quit.”
There is a transient nature to photography that isn’t found in many other art forms. Photography deals with snapshots, freezing tiny moments of time that often can’t be replicated. It is these moments that Nava finds herself searching for.
“How often are you ever going to get the clouds to cooperate like that?” Nava said about one of her photographs. “It’s just miraculous to find a day like that.”
Nava returned once, hoping to see the shack again. But sometimes, as with photography, certain moments can’t be regained. Nava searched and searched for the building covered in moss.
She never found it.
Erin Rebar of Wenatchee is a freelancer writer, blogger and author of “Caladrius Dreams,” a young adult fantasy novel.