Noreen Nash (birth name Norabelle Roth) in a promotional photo for the film "The Red Stallion" (1947). The Wenatchee native was the 1942 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival queen before going on to an acting career in Hollywood.
WENATCHEE — A screen actress of the '50s and '60s, who was Washington State Apple Blossom Festival queen in 1942, died at age 99 last week. Born April 4, 1924, in Wenatchee as Norabelle Jean Roth to Albert and Gail Roth, the beautiful film and television actress was known as Noreen Nash.
After being crowned, Nash was sent to California to advertise apples on the radio when a talent scout from Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. saw her. Moving to Los Angeles, she eventually got a contract at MGM with the help of Louis Shurr, Bob Hope’s agent. She was also signed to contracts with Eagle-Lion Films and Paramount Pictures.
A year before her screen debut in the 1943 musical film, “Girl Crazy,” starring Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland, she worked as a model alongside Marilyn Monroe.
Nash’s most prominent film role was in director Jean Renoir’s 1945 film “The Southerner,” which was nominated in three categories at the 18th Academy Awards. She was the leading lady in 1948’s “The Checkered Coat.”
Nash appeared in the television series “Hopalong Cassidy,” “The Abbott and Costello Show,” and “77 Sunset Strip.”
She was married for 47 years to Lee Siegal, the doctor of many actors at 20th Century Fox. They had two sons, Lee Siegel Jr., a novelist and religion professor, and Robert James Siegel, a cardiologist. In 2001, she married actor James Whitmore, who died in 2009.
After retiring from acting in 1962, Nash attended the University of California Los Angeles to study history. She wrote and published three books: “By Love Fulfilled” in 1980, “Agnes Sorel, Mistress of Beauty” in 2013, and “Titans of The Muses: When Henry Miller Met Jean Renoir” in 2015.
