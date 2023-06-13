Once A Queen: 'Noreen Nash' remembers Queen Norabelle (copy)

Noreen Nash (birth name Norabelle Roth) in a promotional photo for the film "The Red Stallion" (1947). The Wenatchee native was the 1942 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival queen before going on to an acting career in Hollywood.

WENATCHEE — A screen actress of the '50s and '60s, who was Washington State Apple Blossom Festival queen in 1942, died at age 99 last week. Born April 4, 1924, in Wenatchee as Norabelle Jean Roth to Albert and Gail Roth, the beautiful film and television actress was known as Noreen Nash.

After being crowned, Nash was sent to California to advertise apples on the radio when a talent scout from Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. saw her. Moving to Los Angeles, she eventually got a contract at MGM with the help of Louis Shurr, Bob Hope’s agent. She was also signed to contracts with Eagle-Lion Films and Paramount Pictures.



