Barbra Streisand BOOK-SUPERSTAR-PREVIEW-GET

Barbra Streisand, shown onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Feb. 24, 2019, in Hollywood, Calif., is just one of the superstars with books on the way in the coming weeks. 

 Kevin Winter/Getty Images/TNS

MINNEAPOLIS — Screen and literary stars will share the shelf space at bookstores in the coming weeks.

With new books from Ann Patchett, Jamel Brinkley and others, August began with a bang, but the week of Aug. 9 week was light on new titles. Think of it as the calm before the biblio-storm.



©2023 StarTribune. Visit at startribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?