"One of the things we've been trying to do with the show is to show the evolution of the instrument. I grew up playing traditional Hawaiian, something with a campfire feel. As it progresses, I'm using different amplification and overdrive pedals," said ukulele musician Jake Shimabukuro.
WENATCHEE — Ukulele (Ooh-koo-leh-leh) is an instrument with two octaves that is especially popular in Honolulu, Hawaii, where Jake Shimabukuro, 46, started playing the four-stringed instrument at 4 years old. While mastering the instrument and becoming a recording artist, he has performed in venues from coffee shops to concert halls.
This Tuesday, Shimabukuro performs a holiday show at Numerica Center for the Performing Arts, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.
“I gravitate toward melody,” said Shimabukuro on the phone while on a tour stop in Beverly Hills last Friday. His latest 2021 album release is “Jake & Friends,” with tracks that are ukelele-dominant collaborations with artists such as Jack Johnson, Ziggy Marley, Kenny Loggins, Jimmy Buffett, Amy Grant and Bette Midler.
A recording contract in Japan kickstarted Shimabukuro’s career as recording artist, and a touring career was launched by a viral YouTube video of him performing George Harrison’s song, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” on ukulele.
The ukulele’s limit of a two-octave range from middle C “forces you to be more creative with chord voicings,” said Shimabukuro, “it gives a bit of uniqueness to the arrangement.”
The concert shows a progression from the traditional “campfire feel” of the solo instrument to a more modern approach, which he says will “rock out.”
Shimabukuro’s musician friends from Hawaii will accompany some numbers in this performance: Justin Kawika Young with guitar and vocals, and electric bassist Jackson Waldhoff. Waldhoff recently had a song go gold from the 2019 album by the band Gone West with Colbie Callaits.
“Van Halen is a hero,” said Shimabukuro about the set list, “then one of Franz Schubert’s pieces, the “Ava Maria;” blues and off-beat stuff. We try to cover as much as possible.”
“I’m telling people how grateful we are this year, back and performing,” said Shimabukuro. “It was really quiet for a couple of years for us and many people. We just started doing meet-and-greets after the show. A lot of people bring their ukuleles to the show. It’s a great way to connect, especially with the kids.”
About performing in large venues, Shimabukuro said: “The hall becomes part of the instrument to regulate the sound. It’s like, pick your instrument, and it’s like when Popeye takes his spinach, it becomes so much larger.”
