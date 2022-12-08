Jake Shimabukuro

"One of the things we've been trying to do with the show is to show the evolution of the instrument. I grew up playing traditional Hawaiian, something with a campfire feel. As it progresses, I'm using different amplification and overdrive pedals," said ukulele musician Jake Shimabukuro.

 Provided photo/Sienna Morales

WENATCHEE — Ukulele (Ooh-koo-leh-leh) is an instrument with two octaves that is especially popular in Honolulu, Hawaii, where Jake Shimabukuro, 46, started playing the four-stringed instrument at 4 years old. While mastering the instrument and becoming a recording artist, he has performed in venues from coffee shops to concert halls.

This Tuesday, Shimabukuro performs a holiday show at Numerica Center for the Performing Arts, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.



