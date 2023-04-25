EAST WENATCHEE — America’s seventh largest carnival, Funtastic Traveling Shows, is coming back to town for the Apple Blossom Festival from April 29 to May 8.
The rides with whirling lights will set up in the parking lot of the Wenatchee Valley Mall, 511 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, near the north entrance of Sportsman’s Warehouse.
The carnival will feature 13 rides, including Sinbad, The Scooter, Ghost Pirates, Starship, a slide, and Zero Gravity ride. A kiddie coaster and other kid-friendly rides are coming, too. Booths with games and food trucks complete the fun atmosphere.
The carnival is open 3-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 12-10 p.m. on Saturday and 1-10 p.m. on Sunday. Ride and game tickets are only available at the door with rides requiring 10-11 tickets each. Prices are: 34 tickets for $21, 68 tickets for $40, 120 tickets for $60 and 250 tickets for $117 if paid with a card, and a few dollars less if paid with cash.
Funtastic’s Senior Vice President Rob Rhew said the expected turnout for the carnival is weather and economy dependent.
He said as a friend of both the festival and its administrator, Darci Christoferson, “It’s a very good venue for us.”
