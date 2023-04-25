Apple Blossom Festival carnival (copy)

People wait in line to buy tickets for the Funtastic Traveling Shows carnival during the 2015 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival. 

EAST WENATCHEE — America’s seventh largest carnival, Funtastic Traveling Shows, is coming back to town for the Apple Blossom Festival from April 29 to May 8.

The rides with whirling lights will set up in the parking lot of the Wenatchee Valley Mall, 511 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, near the north entrance of Sportsman’s Warehouse.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

