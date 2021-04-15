Those looking to get a head start on their Mother’s Day presents can take home a virtual earring workshop hosted by the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center come Saturday.
The earring workshop is a part of the museum’s MakerSpace to-go program, a series of crafting and do-it-yourself classes.
Crafting kits are available to pick up at the museum from 10 a.m. Saturday until 4 p.m. April 24.
The kits include a step-by-step instructional video, as well as supplies for at least one pair of earrings. Sign-up costs $12.
Register and find more information about the program at wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.