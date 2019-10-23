It’s time to put on your party shoes and bring the gang to the community farewell for the Museum of the Columbia on Nov. 1 at Rocky Reach Discovery Center.
We’re celebrating more than five decades of “edu-tainment” offered at this community treasure and blasting off on a journey to a 21st century learning experience.
Join us from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, for a “Night at the Museum: Saying Goodbye.” It’s a chance to tour the museum for a last time before it permanently closes. Even if you’re a regular visitor, “alumni” Rocky Reach tour guides will be on hand to lead you through the exhibits and share behind-the-scenes stories about their favorite items.
You can enjoy light refreshments plus get a sneak peek at what’s ahead for the Discovery Center.
For some favorite museum exhibits it is just “see you later,” not “goodbye for good.”
The tule house and the ship’s wheel will move to a new space in the expanded and remodeled Discovery Center. Other items will go to the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center and many will be archived and stored.
This is no time for tears. The changes coming to the Discovery Center over the next 18 months will make sure it continues to provide lasting value for the next 50 years.
Here’s what’s ahead:
- Year-round programs
- Expanded and updated exhibits in the Discovery Center
- Big new windows in fish viewing
- Hands-on displays and exciting new ways to experience the Columbia River
While the building will be closed during renovation, all your favorite Discovery Center programs will carry on, including escorted tours of the Rocky Reach powerhouse. Rocky Reach Park will reopen March 1, 2020. Other PUD parks will host next year’s Summer Science Adventure Camps — and fasten your seat belt for the “15 Parks in 15 Days” program in August 2020.
Join us in celebrating our past and embracing the Discovery Center’s future! Follow the progress of our journey to the future at chelanpud.org, under the Discovery Center tab, and get ready for another party in late spring 2021 at our grand re-opening.
Kimberlee Craig is a public information officer for the Chelan County PUD.