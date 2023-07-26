Gideon's Daughter practices Tuesday for a Saturday concert at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts with current band members, from left, Lisa Petit, Brad Petit, Patrick Oscarson, Eric Frank and Phil Lacey (not pictured).
LEAVENWORTH — The local eclectic Americana band — Gideon’s Daughter — returns to make music with original members husband and wife Brad and Lisa Petit, on guitar and kick drum, vocals and piccolo, plus fresh blood with Eric Frank on bass, Phil Lacey on keyboard and Patrick Oscarson on mandolin.
Gideon’s Daughter opens for Birds of Play at the Meadow Stage of Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, concert tickets are $25 at icicle.org.
Gideon’s Daughter released two albums in 2012 and 2016 with original music. The band plans to write more songs, since its rehearsal jams have produced good stuff, and be back for shows by Washington State Apple Blossom Festival next year.
The Petits also have owned and operated The Sunshine Ranch Wedding and Events Venue since 2012 and opened the Old Barn Drinkey for a live music night in 2020. Music events are posted at theold
“It’s important, I know for us it has brought our community together. We have a lot of neighbors that come down,” Lisa Petit said.
“Music has been a part of our lives all of our lives,” Brad Petit added.
The couple met when Lisa saw Brad playing in a band at Capellini’s in the Franklin House building. When she heard his original songwriting, “I held out my hand and said, ‘Hi, I’m Lisa, and I think you’re absolutely gorgeous and I want you to be in my band,’” she said, since she was playing music with her brother at the time.
Together, the duo of Brad and Lisa performed cover music as Lynus and Lucy in the area, mostly at Clearwater Saloon & Casino. In 2012, they won a battle of the bands contest to open for Styx at Town Toyota Center.
The show had to be original music, so they wrote the entire debut album “Hidden Truth” within a month and recorded it with Eric Franks Resonant Audio. The 10 songs on the second 2016 album, “Steel Octopus Arms,” recorded with Brad Petit’s own Easy Street Studio, are based on their real life experiences.
While writing the song “Old Barn” as a 1920s love story, the two were struggling to come up with lyrics.
“Because we are a married couple, we got into an argument about it and I said ‘Shut your mouth!’ and that ended up in the song,” Lisa Petit said.
While Bandcamp.com describes Gideon’s Daughter’s music as a “roots-y melodic tone with sassy narratives,” Brad Petit said his background influences include classical, jazz, heavy metal and Middle Eastern music.
Two new members of the band are staff at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, where bassist Frank is technical director and keyboardist Lacey is executive director. On mandolin, Oscarson is a founding member of Gypsy Kyss and a multi-instrumentalist with Michael Dickes Band.
“It’s an idyllic situation. I feel very fortunate to have the members of the band I have right now because it’s amazing musicians — I’d say the best in the valley, but I’m partial,” Lisa Petit said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone