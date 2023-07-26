Gideon's Daughter

Gideon's Daughter practices Tuesday for a Saturday concert at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts with current band members, from left, Lisa Petit, Brad Petit, Patrick Oscarson, Eric Frank and Phil Lacey (not pictured). 

 Provided photo/Gideon's Daughter

LEAVENWORTH — The local eclectic Americana band — Gideon’s Daughter — returns to make music with original members husband and wife Brad and Lisa Petit, on guitar and kick drum, vocals and piccolo, plus fresh blood with Eric Frank on bass, Phil Lacey on keyboard and Patrick Oscarson on mandolin.

Gideon’s Daughter opens for Birds of Play at the Meadow Stage of Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, concert tickets are $25 at icicle.org.



