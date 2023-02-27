Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra

Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra performs with conductor Nikolas Caoile.

 Provided photo/Nikolas Caoile

WENATCHEE — Audiences will hear the sounds of "la bella vita" — Italian for “the good life” — at the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s next concert, “When in Rome.”

About 70 musicians will play at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.



