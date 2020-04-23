North Central Regional Library’s spring author program, A Conversation with Tommy Orange, has been postponed, but there are many great books you can read right now by Native American writers.
Tommy Orange, the Native American debut author of “There There,” was scheduled to speak to audiences in Wenatchee, Moses Lake and Nespelem this month.
The library district’s annual NCRL Reads program invites everyone across NCW to read the same book — a book that sparks conversations, curiosity, and learning — and then hear the author speak.
In lieu of that this year, we are inviting people to read books by Native American authors. Here are some that are available right now through Hoopla and Overdrive services — two online services you can use for free with your NCRL library card. Start at ncrl.org/ebooks.
Fiction
- “There There” by Tommy Orange (Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma), Overdrive
- “Plague of Doves” by Louise Erdrich (Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, a tribe of the Anishinaabe), Hoopla and Overdrive
- “Ceremony” by Leslie Marmon Silko (Laguna Pueblo), Overdrive
- “Fools Crow” by James Welch (Blackfeet and A’aninin), Overdrive
- “Where the Dead Sit Talking” by Brandon Hobson (Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma), Overdrive
- “The Break” by Katherena Vermette (Métis), Hoopla
Mystery
- “Murder on the Red River” by Marcie R. Rendon (White Earth Anishinabe Nation), Hoopla
- “Not For Nothing” by Stephen Graham Jones ( Blackfeet Native American), Hoopla
SciFi/Fantasy
- “Trail of Lightning” by Rebecca Roanhorse (African American and Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo), Overdrive
Graphic Novel
- “Earth 2: Society (2015-2017) Vol. 1” by Daniel H. Wilson (Cherokee Nation), Hoopla
Elementary School
- “All Around Us” by Xelena Gonzalez (Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation), Hoopla
- “How Things Came to Be” by Rachel Qitsualik-Tinsley (Inuit), Hoopla
Middle School
- “Skeleton Man” by Joseph Bruchac (Abenaki), Hoopla
- “Return of Skeleton Man” by Joseph Bruchac (Abenaki), Hoopla
- “Many More” by Joseph Bruchac, Hoopla
- “The Birchbark House” series by Louise Erdrich (Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, a tribe of the Anishinaabe, Hoopla
- “Race to the Sun” by Rebecca Roanhorse (African American and Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo), Hoopla
Young Adult
- “Feral Nights” by Cynthia Leitich Smith (Muscogee Creek Nation), Overdrive
- “Hearts Unbroken” by Cynthia Leitich Smith (Muscogee Creek Nation), Hoopla
- “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie (Spokane-Coeur d’Alene), Overdrive
Memoir
- “Heart Berries” by Terese Marie Mailhot (Nlaka’pamux, part of the Interior Salish language group in British Columbia, Hoopla and Overdrive
- “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo (Muscogee (Creek) Nation), Overdrive
Michelle McNiel is communications manager for the North Central Regional Library, which serves Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties.