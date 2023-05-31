A new exhibit opened in May at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center. The bilingual Eco Wenatchee exhibit explores the impact on the environment, community, and economy through disposal and habits. Seen at front are water bottles and plastics hanging from the ceiling. At left are different recycling bins, and at right are alternative use products.
WENATCHEE — To model the values of the exhibit “Eco Wenatchee” at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., the bulk of the products have been repurposed from existing recycled materials.
“With the exception of what she (exhibits curator) had to print on the panels, everything has been reused,” said Jessica Adams, director of the museum's development and communications. The bilingual informational panels are mounted on cardboard.
The museum's exhibits curator, Kasey Koski, designed six zones to focus on sustainability: alternative materials, recycling, gardening, transportation, energy and overall environmental impact, for the exhibit running May through September.
A clear bin about 7 feet tall is filled with bulky trash to represent the average 1,642 pounds of trash that a person generates every year, according to the museum's sign. Some of the bulky garbage was collected from the museum itself.
Hanging overhead, plastic water bottles are strung together like linear mobiles that display sayings about plastic waste, such as “Every piece of plastic that was ever made is still in existence.”
“As much as possible I don’t buy single-use plastics,” Adams said. “Everyone I usually see walks around with their nice reusable cup or a Hydro Flask with a handle.”
“The biggest thing is we hope folks that are walking through take away something that they can make an impact, whether it is something as small as switching to a reusable water bottle if they don’t already,” Adams said. “Just to pick up on the little things they do because it all adds up to make a huge difference. We live in such a great area; we really want to protect it and keep it beautiful as long as we can.”
The Eco Wenatchee exhibit was created in partnership with Chelan County PUD, Link Transit, Icicle Fund, Sustainable NCW and Coastal Farm and Ranch, with support from the cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
Near a wall with painted figures of children at play, there’s an exercise bike and a poster about “Idle-Free Zones” with information about greenhouse gas emissions. A typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide a year, according to the display.
The initiative of “‘Idle-Free Zones’ at schools, while waiting to pick up kids, there’s so many little lungs running around, and one of the biggest things you can do is just turn your car off to prevent the exhaust from going into the air, and it saves some money,” Adams said.
Link Transit placed a bus stop in the museum near a video about its transportation services with maps to updated bus routes. Link Transit has 23 electric vehicles in its fleet, and passengers ride for free.
At the front desk, Luisa Leon is a receptionist who welcomes visitors museum. She said there were 147 visitors in the first week since opening Eco Wenatchee.
“I’m trying to preserve water. If I’m not using it, then it turns off, like for dishes,” Leon said of her own conservation efforts. “Littering! If you see it, pick it up."
One way people can reduce their carbon footprint? To “not have kids,” said Zach Eddy, museum operations coordinator.
The ClimateScience website reports having one fewer child in a wealthy country would reduce an individual parent's carbon footprint by 64.6 tons per year over an 80-year lifespan (a Swedish study, published in IOPscience in 2017).
Plenty of schoolkids will tour the Eco Wenatchee exhibit, with the most recent visit from Kenroy Elementary School in East Wenatchee.
“They’ll keep coming through,” Adams said. A complimentary exhibit about pollinators such as bees and bats from a separate organization is upstairs.
