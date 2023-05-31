230525-go-wvmccecoexhibit 01.JPG
A new exhibit opened in May at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center. The bilingual Eco Wenatchee exhibit explores the impact on the environment, community, and economy through disposal and habits. Seen at front are water bottles and plastics hanging from the ceiling. At left are different recycling bins, and at right are alternative use products.

WENATCHEE — To model the values of the exhibit “Eco Wenatchee” at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., the bulk of the products have been repurposed from existing recycled materials.

“With the exception of what she (exhibits curator) had to print on the panels, everything has been reused,” said Jessica Adams, director of the museum's development and communications. The bilingual informational panels are mounted on cardboard.

This part of the Eco Wenatchee exhibit explores food choices and eating habits. Visitors have the chance to enter a raffle to win a raised soil bed for flowers and vegetables.
The alternative forms of transportation section of the Eco Wenatchee exhibit at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center includes bike and bus transportation.
An interactive hydropower game on display at the new Eco Wenatchee exhibit at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center.


