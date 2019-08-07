A host of musicians are appearing on the Omak Stampede Gospel Stage this year.
Christians In Action shares inspirational music, message, Bibles and Kids Korral for the 47th year on the rodeo grounds of the Omak Stampede & Suicide Races. All free, the action begins at 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, ending after the rodeos around 10:30 p.m.
Nine or more Okanogan County churches, plus three out-of-town groups, bring ministry to the Gospel Stage, located between the rodeo arena and carnival at Eastside Park, Omak. Also provided is a free continental breakfast with Western Church Service from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Sunday at the Gospel Stage.
Here’s the remainder of the schedule:
- Brass Ensemble, New Life Church Worship Team: 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
- Loose Change Gospel Band: 7 p.m. Thursday and 9-11 p.m. Saturday. The band performs bluegrass, gospel, old-time and Christian cowboy tunes. Founder Kathy Peterson is joined by April Vaughn, Lyn Pearce, and Carl and Brenda Behrents.
- Spanish services with Pastor Raul Martinez, Okanogan, and Iglesia Del Tercer Dia (Church of the Third Day), Tonasket: 6:30 p.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. It will include guests from El Faro (The Lighthouse) Assembly of God church, Oroville.
- Award-winning singer/songwriters Lonnie and Teresa Good and other Cascade Bible Church worship team members: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.
- Tonasket River of Grace Church’s Caleb Knowlton and River Worship Band: 8:30 p.m. Friday.
- Shane Marlow with Breath of Life Worship Team: 9:30 p.m. Friday.
- Nicole Unser: 5 p.m. Saturday with Curtis Willson and Kasey Pinkham from Tonasket Free Methodist Church.
- Jeff and Robie Ecklund: 6 p.m. Saturday at the Gospel Stage and 8:30 a.m. Sunday Western Church Service on the stage in Triangle park between the carnival and rodeo arena.
- Behrent Family Praise Band: 8 p.m. Saturday.
- Tina Schmidt of Omak: Sunday after parade.
For information, call (509) 422-4660.