WENATCHEE — “There’s definitely a lot of intricate and beautiful movements and embellishments with tango,” said Derry Fitzsimmons, lead instructor of 2 Left Feet Dance.
Free classes in partner dancing are at Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays.
After dancing at Pybus between 2014 and 2019, 2 Left Feet Dance resumed classes in February for swing and salsa. It is not uncommon to have 30-40 people attending, Fitzsimmons said.
The Argentine tango is for two dancers, a lead and a follow. Single people can attend the lessons and rotate around amongst themselves.
“You get feedback dancing with different people on how you move and how they move. It helps to learn the dance more quickly,” Fitzsimmons said.
He will teach the class with Jen Phillips, who regularly teaches partner dancing for all ages on Mondays at 6:15 p.m. at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Phillips' classes at the activity center usually attract 15-25 students for styles, such as ballroom, latin, swing and country dances.
As new dance partners, Fitzsimmons and Phillips met at a Lindy Hop dance class. Phillips said her 52nd birthday on May 26 coincided with national Lindy Hop Day, so she wanted to learn it.
“I was so impressed that there were some really good leaders to dance with. And I enjoyed the heck out of myself,” she said.
“It (Argentine tango) definitely can be one of the most complex dances but can be as simple as more or less walking around the floor," Fitzsimmons said. "It scales with your skill level wherever you want to take it.”
Dance classes at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center cost $10 per person. 2 Left Feet Dance classes at Pybus are free.
“I think if we were to charge anything for it it would significantly reduce turnout and that would be unfortunate. It would be less welcoming for people who want to dip their toe in and see how they like it,” Fitzsimmons said.
“I tell people ‘When you show up to the first class, that’s the hardest part. Once you come and realize how much fun it is to learn and what you are capable of you will keep coming back,'” Phillips said.
The Pybus dance classes are followed by a period of social dancing with traditional and modern music.
Tango has an eight-step basic movement with closed hold and open embrace poses.
“I love that it is a meditative dance that teaches you to connect deeply within yourself. And it also brings in this heart-to-heart connection with your partner that I don’t find in other dances,” Phillips said.
“There’s plenty of room (at Pybus) outside the kitchen area on the south end of the concourse. It’s expandable to whatever we need to take up more and more of the space,” Fitzsimmons said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone