2 Left Feet Dance pybus

2 Left Feet Dance provides a free lesson at Pybus Public Market 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays. Derry Fitzsimmons (center) has taught the dance styles for swing, salsa and Argentine tango.

WENATCHEE — “There’s definitely a lot of intricate and beautiful movements and embellishments with tango,” said Derry Fitzsimmons, lead instructor of 2 Left Feet Dance.

Free classes in partner dancing are at Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

Derry Fitzsimmons

Derry Fitzsimmons

2 Left Feet Dance instructor


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

