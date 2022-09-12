Book Cover Malaka Gharib

"It Won't Always Be Like This" is the second graphic-memoir from Malaka Gharib. 

 Provided photo/Malaka Gharib

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — A graphic novelist who tells stories of being a first-generation Filipino and Egyptian American from a divorced family will discuss her work at a North Central Washington Library’s NCW Virtual Reads free event via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Malaka Gharib’s first book, “I Was Their American Dream: A Graphic Memoir,” won the 2020 Arab American Book Award and was named one of the Best Books of the Year by National Public Radio (NPR). By day, Gharib, 36, works on NPR’s science desk reporting on global health and development topics.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?