WENATCHEE — A graphic novelist who tells stories of being a first-generation Filipino and Egyptian American from a divorced family will discuss her work at a North Central Washington Library’s NCW Virtual Reads free event via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Malaka Gharib’s first book, “I Was Their American Dream: A Graphic Memoir,” won the 2020 Arab American Book Award and was named one of the Best Books of the Year by National Public Radio (NPR). By day, Gharib, 36, works on NPR’s science desk reporting on global health and development topics.
To balance a professional work as a journalist with creative work as an author and artist, Gharib said "I draw hard boundaries! Work ends for me at 4:30 CT and I use my free time in the evenings and the weekends for my artistic work. That time is sacred to me. And I also treat that work as if it was important in my day job, too. So I work on my art with the same rigor and discipline I bring to my day job."
Gharib’s new graphic memoir, “It Won’t Always Be Like This,” comes out on Sept. 20. The book is a time capsule of her childhood memories visiting her father in Egypt each summer, and she said "it subtly talks about race, gender norms, religiosity, the boundaries of Americanness, being a punk kid and not understood by my dad, my Arab dad.”
As “a really avid diarist” since she was 7, Gharib said she “captured a lot of rich detail about the mundaneness of family life,” which became “a really rich source of my own storytelling later.”
Gharib said she is drawn to the graphic format because "using facial expressions or showing moments that are not translated into words, sharing a smile or playing a game or cracking a wordless joke — these are the ways that people can communicate.”
