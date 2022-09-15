WENATCHEE — Great White is one of three classic ‘80s rock bands to take the stage at Town Toyota Center on Monday, along with Queensrÿche and Slaughter.
Great White formed in Los Angeles in 1977, and guitarist Mark Kendall said of the band members, “if you add our years together, it’s about 120 years.” These days they tour for about 60 shows a year to casinos, festivals and to Europe for six weeks or so.
“We are so grateful for our fans,” Kendall said. “Thanks for all the years and digging our music. There’s nothing better than that. We grew up together, that’s the thing. Even some of the fan’s memories are from high school if they’re our age.”
In Great White, along with Kendall on guitar is Michael Lardie on guitar and keys, Audie Desbrow on drums, and Scott Snyder on bass. Andrew Freeman is the new lead singer, and the public reception has been “like 99% positive,” according to Kendall.
“Freeman delivers the songs and really gives them justice, grit and power,” Kendall said, “It’s rare, you’re wondering ‘where’s the guy’s quirks?’ and there’s always something, but he hasn’t shown us anything yet.”
Freeman has done 10-20 shows with Great White since the beginning of the year. “He sings the songs perfect,” Kendall said of Freeman. “He’s a real team player, no head trips or ego, straightforward, straight-shooter. He just gives everything he has on the stage. We love him, can’t wait to make music with him. He’s natural on stage in terms of engaging the crowds.”
Great White’s founding lead singer Jack Russell, who now tours as Jack Russell’s Great White, left the band in 2011 because of health issues. In later interviews, Russell mentioned his addictions to alcohol and drugs.
“We told him to try to go get well from terrible addiction demons. … He decided to make his own band,” Kendall said.
Great White does not have a record label at the moment, but with a few irons in the fire they might try a self-release.
“We want the deal to be a proper deal that coincides with today’s times,” Kendall said. “We’d rather put something out ourselves and get one hundred percent rather than getting 15 cents for every dollar.”
Great White has sold 10 million albums since 1982, and recorded 14 albums.
The other act, Slaughter, is a glam metal band that has sold over 5 million albums since forming in Las Vegas in 1988 with the hit debut album “Stick it to Ya.”
The headliner Queensrÿche formed in Bellevue, Washington, and has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide since 1982. They have toured with fellow rock giants like Iron Maiden, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Judas Priest and Def Leppard. The band’s 16th studio album “Digital Noise Alliance” releases on Oct. 7.
