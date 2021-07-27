WENATCHEE — A collection of Wenatchee-area residents is in the early stages of forming an art alliance.
If established, the art alliance wants to be a support system for artists in the community and a resource to connect residents with artists.
“I look at other cities and towns that have kind of an art hub, whether it’s geared around a museum or art gallery of some kind, those centers really help people stay connected to each other,” said Kmbris Bond, the chairperson of the group. “And though we have so many rich arts available as a community, we really don’t have that connective center.”
A seven-member steering team consisting of local artists, educators and activities are currently surveying residents to see what the scope and responsibilities of the group should be. While they do not have any financial resources, the group recently received a grant through the Community Foundation for a strategic planner. This grant did not include money, though the group is optimistic about receiving grant money in the future.
In addition to Bond, current members of the steering committee are Scott Bailey, Lindsay Breidenthal, karen dawn dean, Natalie Dotzauer, Jamie Howell and Alessandra Piro.
An art alliance that previously operated in Wenatchee folded decades ago, and Bond said several other groups have tried and failed to revive it. However, members are confident that the time is right.
“It’s kind of like this volcano that we keep bubbling up every once in a while trying to make something happen,” Bond said.
Scott Bailey, a committee member and the director of Wenatchee Valley College’s Art Program, said this group will eventually need to hire someone to run it full time. The previous efforts to establish an art alliance were on a volunteer basis, which Bailey said is not sustainable long term.
One group the committee is modeling their efforts after is the Methow Art Alliance, Bailey said. The local group does not currently have an estimated budget, and will meet with the strategic planner later today to discuss what model would best fit the group.
There is no timetable to be fully operational, though several other steps will need to be taken in the process before the alliance becomes a reality.
Right now, in addition to talking to a strategic planner, the group is trying to form partnerships in the region. dean said for the group to receive funding, it will also need to be either an established nonprofit or fiscally sponsored by one.
Several members said for the group to be functional long term, they will also need to seek out other grant funding opportunities.
“There are funds out there; we don’t really have a group that’s seeking that on a regular basis to bring the funds into the valley,” Bond said.
Receiving the grant from the Community Foundation was a challenge, since they were not an established and cohesive group when they applied.
The group is also surveying Wenatchee residents, to see what the size and scope of the alliance should be. More than 80 people have filled out the survey, which Bond said shows a strong interest and the importance of the group.
Among the possible events the group said they could potentially help host is the First Friday Art Walk, which was organized by local businesses and artists and put on hiatus last year due to the pandemic.
Bond wants the group to help unify the art scene in Wenatchee, which she said is missing a hub and a directory for artists to connect with residents as well as each other.
“People are passionate about this. There needs to be representation,” Bond said. “There needs to be a place for those who want to give, there isn’t an entity to give to arts long term in a more umbrella type way.”
“I’m also thinking that this could be a place where we could help support people, support budding artists,” Bond said. “Everything from helping when they need studio rentals to being able to connect people to professional development — I find that really important.”
Wenatchee, dean said, has an issue with artists leaving the community due to a lack of resources available.
“We have a rich community in terms of art-making,” she said. “We export those people away, out of the valley, all of the time.”
By establishing a support network, dean said the group would hopefully help inspire more art in the community while also motivating artists to stay in Wenatchee.
“We, as a small town, are always enamored with the people who go some place and make it big,” dean said. “But the era where people had to go and live in a big city to have access to all of the arts isn’t as firmly locked in anymore.”
Bond said those wanting to provide input on the direction of the group, can fill out the survey at wwrld.us/artsurvey.