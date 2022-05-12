Guitar virtuoso Pierre Bensusan to play free show in Wenatchee

French-Algerian acoustic guitar virtuoso and composer Pierre Bensusan will play a free concert May 20 at the Community Hall at Grace City Church, 277 Melody Lane, Wenatchee. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with a 7 p.m. start time.
Bensusan is touring to promote his new album, “Azwan.” The contemporary guitarist has been described as the “Mozart of Guitar,” winning multiple awards for his music, which taps into a variety of genres, including jazz, classical, folk, World and Celtic.
Born in Oran, French-Algeria, in 1957, Bensusan’s family moved to Paris when he was 4. He began formal studies on piano at the age of 7 and at 11 taught himself guitar. He signed his first recording contract at 17 and one year later his first album, “Près de Paris,” won the Grand Prix du Disque upon his debut at the Montreux Festival in Switzerland.
The concert is a production of Learn from the Masters Music Outreach (LMMO), a music philanthropy organization founded in 2018. Bensusan will play four concerts on consecutive nights during his tour of Central Washington. Shows in Wenatchee, Moses Lake (May 18)and Ellensburg (May 19) are free to attend. Tickets for the fourth performance, a 7 p.m. show at Club Cave at Cave B Estate Winery near George on May 21, cost $35 if purchased in advance or $40 at the door.
LMMO co-founder Larry Birger said the free shows are being promoted “as a healing gift to the community in the wake of COVID-19. Birger is a physician at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.
“I think healing on the sense of mental health, self esteem or depression is so broad. I’ve seen (music) facilitate in relationships. I’ve seen it first hand, so I believe it to be a powerful force,” Birger said in a 2020 interview with the Ellensburg Daily Record.
To reserve tickets to the free shows or purchase tickets for the Cave B show, visit lmmo.org.
