Haunted Museum

Tour Wenatchee's Haunted Museum in eight rooms of scary fun for groups of up to six people over the age of 13. The spooky house will be open the next two weekends.

 Provided photo/Mark Belton

WENATCHEE — Boo! Halloween is on Monday, Oct. 31, so expect kids to come around trick or treating for candy in the evening. Over the weekend, grown ups can put on a costume and clown around too at a variety of events. 

Daring folks who registered early for the Haunted Museum will take an interactive journey through creepy underground hallways, intricate mazes, secret passageways and horror-themed rooms for the next two weekends this October.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

