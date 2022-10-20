WENATCHEE — Boo! Halloween is on Monday, Oct. 31, so expect kids to come around trick or treating for candy in the evening. Over the weekend, grown ups can put on a costume and clown around too at a variety of events.
Daring folks who registered early for the Haunted Museum will take an interactive journey through creepy underground hallways, intricate mazes, secret passageways and horror-themed rooms for the next two weekends this October.
The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center has designed three floors and eight separate areas with horror themed rooms. Time slots for the Haunt are sold out since last weekend but the WVMCC is accepting a limited number of walk-ins for time slots from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at 127 S. Mission St. in Wenatchee.
The museum has hosted the event since 2018, with proceeds going to support exhibits, programs and the collection. Executive Director Marriah Thornock said the Haunted Museum event “is scary and fun and scary. It is an excellent way to explore and see the museum in a very unique way, and did I mention, it is scary.”
The attraction comes with an extended warning on the website at wenatcheevalleymuseum.org for people with health issues and sensitivities triggered by lights, sounds and confined spaces. The haunt is not recommended for children under 13, and accommodates up to six people per party.
Costume parties Halloween weekend
Friday, Oct. 28
7 p.m., Siren Song Wines presents: Annual Halloween Costume and Dance Party at 635 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan. Free costume party for ages 21+ with a DJ playing music for dancing.
Saturday, Oct. 29
9 a.m., YMCA presents: Monster Dash 5k and Little Goblin 1 Mile at Walla Walla Point Park, 1351 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee. A run or walk for all ages (pet-friendly) with costume contest and trick or treating.
10 a.m., Wenatchee Valley College Foundation and WVC Foundation at Omak in partnership with Associated Students of WVC presents: Knight Fright Fun Run at 1300 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Register at bit.ly/3eznlcn. Fundraiser run (or walk) in costume of 1 mile to 5K for WVC Finish Line Scholarship.
5 p.m., Hard Hat Winery, River House Cigar Bar, Columbia Valley Brewery, Wenatchee Valley Brewery and Bubbly by Cake Chic present: Riverside Third Annual Halloween Fall Crawl. Tickets $5 for food and drink specials with costume contest at 8 p.m. at Columbia Brewery, raffle tickets, live entertainment and photo ops.
5 p.m., Union Hill Cider Co. presents: Halloween concert at Union Hill, 988 S. Union Ave., Wenatchee. Free costumed family and dog-friendly event with Whiskey Trail band and Mama Tina’s Wood Fired Pizza food truck.
7:30-11 p.m., YWCA North Central Washington presents: Hallowqueens at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Tickets $25-$30 at numericapac.org/events/hallowqueens. The sixth-annual Halloween drag show with Connie Hung St. James and her troupe of drag queens is a fundraiser for the YWCA.
8 p.m., Rotten Apple presents: "Ha-Ha Haunted" musical comedy show at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Tickets $29.50-$39.50 at rottenapplepresents.com for adults 21+. Comedian Michael Glatzmaier of Spokane performs improvised comedy in song with some audience participation.
8 p.m., Tap and Putt presents: Blacklight Halloween Party at 246 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Free event for 21+ with a spooky glow-in-the-dark golfing experience at the bar with 15 taps of craft beer.
8:30 p.m., 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino presents: Halloween Weekend Celebration at 455 Wapato Lake Road, Manson. Free Alice in Wonderland-themed event for 21+ with DJ Smallz.
8:30 p.m., Wally’s House of Booze presents: Children in Heat, We’re NOT Motorhead and The Crushers at 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Free concert for 21+ by bands dedicated to Motörhead, the Ramones and Misfits.
9 p.m., Johnny’s Pub presents: Halloween Bash at 845 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee. Free event for 21+ with costume contests, plus DJ and emcee KJ Camille.
9 p.m., The Rock Bar and Grill presents: Spooky Karaoke at 118 Rock Island Drive, Rock Island. Free event for 21+ with karaoke and costume contest.
11 p.m.-2 a.m., Epoch presents: Return of the Hallowqueens After Party at Epoch, 16 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Tickets $15 at wwrld.us/3T9wAyV. The drag show's after-party is hosted at the new bar and game room downtown.
Sunday, Oct. 30
3-5 p.m., Columbia Valley Community Health presents: CVCH Trunk or Treat at CVCH parking lot, 600 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee. Free and open to the public. Costume party with warm drinks, activities and healthy trunk or treating.
6 p.m., Clearwater Saloon and Casino presents: Halloween Soiree. Ticket reservations at (509) 888-2003 for $75 includes five-course dinner and drinks, or $25 for two cocktails. Immersive theatrical dinner experience of Francisco Goya’s 14 Black Paintings with tarot readings and surprises.
Monday, Oct. 31
3-5 p.m., Wenatchee Downtown Association presents: Trick or Treat on the Ave. Free and open to the public of all ages. Downtown businesses will pass out candy to trick or treaters from Second Street to Orondo Avenue.
5-7 p.m., Bob's Burgers and Brew presents: Trunk or Treat at Bob's, 795 Grant Road, East Wenatchee. Participating decorated vehicles pass candy from the trunk to trick or treaters.