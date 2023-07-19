HOG motorcycles harley

Columbia River Harley Owner's Group member Ron Hall stands by a row of motorcycles at the rest area near Vernita Bridge and Mattawa in September 2022.

WENATCHEE — Instead of a sleigh, Christmas in July brings kids bags of toys on the backs of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, so to speak.

The Columbia River Harley Owner’s Group (HOG) is accepting donations and preparing to buy toys from Hooked on Toys to donate to Chelan-Douglas Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Saturday.



