WENATCHEE — Instead of a sleigh, Christmas in July brings kids bags of toys on the backs of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, so to speak.
The Columbia River Harley Owner’s Group (HOG) is accepting donations and preparing to buy toys from Hooked on Toys to donate to Chelan-Douglas Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Saturday.
HOG is also taking new, unwrapped toys. Drop-off locations for CASA are at OsteoStrong Wenatchee, 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, and Lake Chelan Lighting Center, 917 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan.
People can also bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Wenatchee AppleSox game as a donation on Friday and get $2 off an entry ticket.
The IBEW electrical workers union donated $500 to HOG for the purchase of toys. Cash donations for charity can be initiated through the contact page of the website columbiariverhog.net.
The HOG motorcyclists will stage at The Hot Rod Cafe in Monitor at 8:30 a.m. and ride to the toy store, where CASA has a truck waiting to fill with gifts for children. Hooked on Toys gives 10% off toys bought on Saturday for the toy drive.
“We like doing charity stuff and it’s one way we can help give back to the community,” said Troy Skelton, director of the Columbia River Harley Owner’s Group.
The chapter has about 50 members, with 30 who are fairly active.
“We usually raise $4,500 to $5,000 for charity,” Skelton said. In a “run to the border” the HOG chapter rides from Wenatchee to Oroville, which is 134 miles.
The chapter previously fundraised for veterans organizations until 2019, and is in the process of bringing that back next year for another military organization, he said.
The Harley owners typically meet at the Wenatchee Church of the Nazarene on the first Friday of most months. They also do quite a bit of rides around in the summer, Skelton said.
Its most recent event on July 8 was a “Hogs and Dogs” fundraiser and ride for newcomers in Chelan to try and pick new members for the chapter, he said.
HOG’s toy donations “used to happen in October, but the weather wasn’t so good; we had rain and turnout was getting bad, so the director Lisa (Melvin) with CASA decided to do Christmas in July for a better turnout,” Skelton said.
