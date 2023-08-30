ENTER-MOVIE-TELLURIDE-MCT

An image from the film "Occupied City," Steve McQueen's four-and-a-half-hour documentary about Amsterdam that focuses on the city's German occupation during World War II. 

LOS ANGELES — Telluride Film Festival director Julie Huntsinger was sitting in her office a few weeks ago thinking that this year’s program was going to be a repeat of the pandemic year, thanks to the ongoing actors’ and writers’ strikes.

But talking about the lineup for the 50th edition of the festival, beloved by movie lovers for its meticulously curated lineup that blends future best picture Oscar winners (“Argo,” “Moonlight” and “The Shape of Water”) with the best of international and independent cinema, Huntsinger boasts — with gratitude — that she didn’t lose a single film.



