Martha Flores cafe mela
Martha Flores hung 20 paintings at Cafe Mela on Friday. 

WENATCHEE — One artist is showing her wares at two galleries this month.

Martha Flores exhibits her paintings of colorful faces, flowers and abstract designs at the Art Alley of Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, and Mela Coffee Roasting Company, 17 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.



