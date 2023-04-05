WENATCHEE — One artist is showing her wares at two galleries this month.
Martha Flores exhibits her paintings of colorful faces, flowers and abstract designs at the Art Alley of Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, and Mela Coffee Roasting Company, 17 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.
One of the largest oil paintings on the back wall of Mela is part of a series of 30 paintings called, “Organic Forms: Sense and Flora,” that Flores completed in the ‘70s as a final project for a master's program in fine arts at California State University, Los Angeles. All but two of the big abstract paintings have sold over time: the one for sale at Mela and the other hanging in Flores' living room.
“Art to me is just my life, really. It’s the most important thing I have,” Flores said. “I’m so lucky to have a big house with a huge basement with windows, daylight, and that’s where my studio is.”
Flores mostly sells art through a Facebook page called Martha Flores Art News.
After oil paints began to affect her respiratory system, Flores said she switched to acrylic paints.
“I love acrylics because they are just like me — they are fast. I paint fast and they dry fast. I love that,” she said.
“I’ve always had a thing for color; yeah, the way I dress, the things I buy are always bright and colorful," she added. "I have sort of an innate design in color.”
She frequently paints subjects of faces merging into flower shapes, as well as Mother Nature. As a sculptor, she also creates sculptures of women with children.
Flores worked as a mental health counselor at Chelan Douglas Mental Health, which no longer exists. She also contracted in private practice with Eastmont School District, Department of Social and Health Services and school districts in Chelan and Manson before retiring 10 years ago. She said she was the first bilingual mental health counselor in Wenatchee.
“I evolved into doing faces because I love expressions and feelings, and being a counselor, the emotional part was just there for me to express,” she said.
She also expresses her own feelings through poetry.
“My poetry came also from an area of suffering. I had a terrible divorce in ‘82 and also my country, El Salvador, was at war, so it was like my two homes were breaking," she said.
She likes to rhyme in Spanish, which she said is easier than in English. She also wrote a book with anecdotes for her only brother, Miguel, who died of AIDS in ‘91.
She moved to Wenatchee with her second husband, Rod Daut, in 1992 and they later became foster parents for teenage boys. Flores goes home to El Salvador to visit her 98-year-old mother, and also to Florence, Italy, to visit her daughter’s family.
Flores said she has more than 40 paintings exhibited for sale in town at Pybus and Mela this month.
