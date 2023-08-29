Troy Lindsay

Troy Lindsay sings while playing guitar and harmonica at Milepost 111 Brewing Company in Cashmere Saturday. He has recorded a new album "The Battle," with Galina Bosaya and Vadim Zariuta.

WENATCHEE — A new music album — focused around the conflict in Ukraine — releases on Sept. 7.

The album, "The Battle," was made with the artists' ties to Russia in mind in a collaboration between musician Troy Lindsay, music producer Vadim Zariuta and indie-pop singer Galina Bosaya. Zariuta and Bosaya are a husband and wife duo who create music under the name BOSAYA, which means "existential freedom."

Galina Bosaya relocated from Russia to Leavenworth with her husband, music producer Vadim Zariuta. Their album, "The Battle," with Troy Lindsay releases Sept. 7.


