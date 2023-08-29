The album, "The Battle," was made with the artists' ties to Russia in mind in a collaboration between musician Troy Lindsay, music producer Vadim Zariuta and indie-pop singer Galina Bosaya. Zariuta and Bosaya are a husband and wife duo who create music under the name BOSAYA, which means "existential freedom."
A release party at the Old Barn Drinkery at the Sunshine Ranch Wedding and Events Venue, 2265 Easy St., Wenatchee, is 5-9 p.m. Thursday. The free, family-friendly show has a suggested donation, and includes a free physical copy of the CD, “The Battle.”
It’s the sixth album release for Lindsay, who is the former owner of Devil’s Gulch Drinkery in Cashmere. He said Zariuta was “by far the best producer in the valley. He just flew to Spain to record, Switzerland, too, major stuff. He’s top notch.”
The three musicians met randomly on a street in Moscow, Russia, in 2012 when Zariuta pointed Lindsay to a music store in his search for a new guitar to play for a show. After exchanging Facebook contacts, Bosaya and Zariuta came from Russia to house sit for Lindsay in East Wenatchee, and then later stayed with him while getting things ready for their green cards to relocate to Leavenworth.
Together, they recorded the award-winning 2014 album, “Cold Emotion,” with Eric Frank and collaboration from artists, such as Mike Bills, Michael Carlos, Brad and Lisa Petit and Dustin Hayes.
As a country-rocker in an indie vein, Lindsay brings compelling lyrics to this unique collaboration with Bosaya, whose etheric voice soars above synth sounds grounded by guitar.
“We are frustrated with the propaganda of war. What do we believe and what is it really about? None of us agree with it on either side. We just want to be able to go to Russia. My wife has a house and can’t go there,” Lindsay said.
“Galina (Bosaya) can’t go back — can’t get parents here — just sending money back and forth is a nightmare,” he added.
The political and cultural conflict is “heart wrenching for us,” Lindsay said. His Russian wife and his son have dual citizenship.
Lindsay has spent 16 years outside of America. For six years in the Marine Corps, he was stationed in Hawaii and one year mainland. After that, he spent time in Ecuador, Peru, Italy, Australia, South Korea, Borneo and other countries, which has contributed to his song writing, he said.
“We are cautious not to take a stance hard one way or another — that’s not the goal. We want people to know that people in Russia are no different than people in America,” Lindsay said.
