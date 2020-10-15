Wenatchee residents will finally have the opportunity to see local playwright Heidi Schreck’s Broadway play “What the Constitution Means to Me.”
The Wenatchee native’s play will be coming to Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Even though the play is set in the Wenatchee American Legion Hall, this will be the first time hometown fans will be able to view the play, which earned two Tony Awards nominations — Best Play and a Best Actress in a Play nod for Schreck.
The play questions the endurance of the nation’s founding documents and whether they protect all Americans. The play also touches on contemporary issues such as women’s rights and immigration.
“It was created at a time when most people were not considered fully human, when the only citizens were really the white male property owners,” Schreck told The World in a 2018 interview. “I think that if you read it as a neutral document or you try to be originalist about it then you’re in danger of perpetuating that centuries-old inequality.”
“What the Constitution Means to Me” premiered in New York City in 2017 before a brief run in California. In 2019, the play debuted at the Hayes Theatre on Broadway, where it stayed for five months. The play was expected to have a touring circuit in 2020 but was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides the two Tony Awards nominations, it was a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
Before finding her big break in New York, though, Schreck got her onstage start at her mother’s Wenatchee acting company Short Shakespeareans, which adapts classic Shakespeare plays for kids. In high school she joined the debate club, where she competed in the national American Legion Oratorical Contest, giving speeches about the origin of the United States. That’s where the idea for a breakout play began to take form.
“It was very thrilling; I learned a lot about our country, the history of the Constitution and I met a lot of amazing high school students,” Schreck told The World. “That was kind of the origin of the play I’ve created now.”
When the film premiered on Broadway, it was at the height of the Brett Kavanaugh hearings on Capitol Hill leading up to his selection for a spot on the U.S. Supreme Court. Now, as the play is being released on video, the Senate is holding hearings for President Trump’s second justice nomination, Amy Coney Barrett. Schreck told Slate magazine recently that having play bookended by two Supreme Court justice hearings is merely coincidental, but there was one deadline in mind for the play’s film debut.
“We knew we wanted to try to get it out before the election,” Schreck said in an interview with Slate. “That was definitely a goal.”