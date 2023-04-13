Editor’s note: This is the second of three in a series highlighting artists featured this month at Two Rivers Art Gallery. Look for the third piece in the next Weekender at wenatcheeworld.com.
WENATCHEE — This month, three artists feature their works at Two Rivers Art Gallery, 102 N. Columbia Ave., Wenatchee, in a group exhibit called “Her Sense of Place.”
Jennifer Evenhus, Sheri Trepina and Sasha Syssoeve Fair were asked the same three questions. Their responses, edited for brevity and clarity, are presented in a three-part series this month.
This week's interview was with Sasha Syssoeve Fair, a classically trained artist.
The Wenatchee World: What are the most inspirational places in the Wenatchee Valley?
Syssoeve Fair: What inspires me locally is the local places with special meaning behind them for connecting past generations to our modern day people. When I was younger I started history on a grand scale, most people know about the rise and fall of civilizations. I feel like only local history and life affects you deeply because it comes to life every day through the people around me: through their stories, their work, what they are passionate about, what they struggle with and the history behind our community where we live, the one I call home now. For example, it can be an old orchard, one planted in East Wenatchee in 1908 by Henry and Augusta Feil and that’s the orchard that the owners allowed me to come and paint for this year’s Apple Blossom Festival. The history of this orchard and the people who planted it and still work on it is what inspires me. Another example: the current office building for the Apple Blossom Festival is called the Carnegie building. It was founded by generosity of American philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, but the tradition of generously giving to communities is still alive through the local work of Applearians and the volunteers who work for the festival. So places and people connected together like that inspire me.
WW: How does being in a collective, such as a themed group show, or membership with a collaborative gallery or being part of arts associations influence your choices in art making?
Syssoeve Fair: There's no such thing as a self-taught artist. In any field, including art. If a person is serious about learning the craft we need to learn from others, whether it's from a school, a college or a mentor. And artists are no exception. I love learning and improving my skill even though my art school training was very vigorous, very intensive. I’m still constantly learning from other contemporary artists around me, including my fellow local professionals that I met at the gallery, like Jen Evenhus, Sheri Trepina and Brad Brisbine that you recently interviewed. I’m learning and influenced by them constantly. I love how Jen uses lost edges in her paintings and that reminds me to pay close attention to the edges in my paintings. Sheri Trepina, after I looked closely at her artwork, I started paying close attention to the leaves on the trees and vegetation that grows around me. And even though I don’t necessarily paint leaves very detailed in my paintings, her use of botanical vegetation from around local groves is very inspiring and kind of informs me when I observe the nature around me.
WW: What do you consider to be your greatest success and biggest challenge as an artist?
Syssoeve Fair: That question is so big, but I’ll try to give a compressed answer. I’ll say my personal goal as an artist is to skillfully show God's glorious work in creations by using my visual language. I feel that I am successful when I speak through my artwork with integrity and have a connection with other people, even with people who were raised in a different culture and spoke a different language than me. My visual language is universal or at least that is my goal. And as far as the challenge goes, honestly, in this country and in this day there are no challenges for people to achieve what they want. So much freedom and so many opportunities, especially for artists nowadays, as long as I have a desire to achieve something I definitely can. An optimistic note to finish an article.